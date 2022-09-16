The lower face is anti-aging’s next frontier

I read the late, great Nora Ephron’s essay “I Feel Bad About My Neck” when it came out in 2006, the year I turned 30. I was still young enough to think 30 was old. I remember thinking that I felt bad about a great deal of things, but my neck—and the lower face from which it descends—was not among them.

Then, the whole southern hemisphere of my visage was a sort of anatomical Switzerland—a corporal province of restful indifference. I felt great, almost morally superior, about not feeling bad about it. Ephron was 65 when the piece was published, and I concluded (the smugness of youth!) that by middle age I would surely have gained enough wisdom, sagesse and appreciation for the precious fragility of time to spend it worrying about neck wrinkles, dermal sag and the fragility of the jawline.

I now long to be as young as that first time I felt old. “According to my dermatologist, the neck starts to go at 43 and that’s that,” wrote Ephron. I can confirm that this prediction proved uncannily correct—by your early-to-mid 40s everything does seem to, well, go south. So, too, have my delusions of reaching a stage of mellow and worldly self-acceptance. I am mature enough to notice a certain descent in the lower face and neck region, but not mature enough to dismiss my concerns about it. I have also developed enough vanity (and vulnerability) to care, and enough intellectual vanity to hate myself for caring.

“In your early to mid-40s, you are experiencing a fluctuation in estrogen and progesterone levels. You’re not all of a sudden growing more skin; you’re experiencing a loss of bone density, an involution of your bones, your facial skeleton is shrinking, so everything on it looks saggier,” explains sought-after New York–based plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan. I feel my mood beginning to sag as she speaks. “Imagine you have a beautiful couture coat, and it’s on a hanger and then the hanger shrinks—the coat is going to start looking less and less structured,” she says. This loss of structure causes a bottom-heavy pile-up of flesh—a blousing, creping, pleating, wobbling. (There is a wretched poetry to the language used to communicate the maturation of the lower face, all designed, it seems, to send you directly to the syringe—or the psychiatrist.)

But if what is causing these changes is as old as time, our obsession with the area is newly intense. Patients in their 30s and even 20s are now hastening to book appointments to see what can be done. “The ‘snatched’ jawline—a tight, swept-back jawline—is very popular. It’s all over TikTok,” says Toronto dermatologist Dr. Julia Carroll of Compass Dermatology. This look is sought after by what she calls a “beautification group” of Kardashian-influenced patients who have exactly no signs of aging.

Interestingly, she points to a psychological undercurrent to this aesthetic trend. “Think about the language: strong jawline vs. weak chin. There’s judgement in those words. A jawline invokes ideas of power and confidence,” says Carroll. “All Marvel superheroes have strong, chiselled jawlines.” Meanwhile, villains like The Joker have lax jowls, the melting ambiguity of their jawline conflated with moral collapse.

While judgment, Hollywood beauty standards and the ruthless march of time are nothing new, the ubiquitousness of our own image is. “That’s another thing about being a certain age that I’ve noticed: I try as much as possible not to look in the mirror,” wrote Ephron, “If I pass a mirror, I avert my eyes. If I must look into it, I begin by squinting, so that if anything really bad is looking back at me, I am already halfway to closing my eyes to ward off the sight.” But today, we are in the constant punishing company of our own reflections. In the age of video calls and selfies, we can’t avert our eyes. It has occurred to me more than once that there should be a new diagnostic term for the micro-trauma that occurs when you behold the southern hemisphere of your face by grace of a FaceTime video you didn’t know was on—one that your newly blousing jowl might have reached down and turned on for you.

“It’s 100 per cent Zoom,” says Carroll, accounting for the rising popularity of lower-face treatments. “We’re used to seeing ourselves straight-on in the mirror, but with Zoom, you catch yourself in a lag or you see yourself in a three-quarter view, and…” Carroll and I were not on Zoom for this exchange, but I must have let out a heavy sigh at this point. “I’m not depressing you, am I?” she asked. “There are just so many things to worry about,” I say, weary at the thought of all of this imminent descent. “Yes, but there’s also so much you can do now, it’s great!” she replies with pragmatic cheer, as someone who clearly traffics in uplift (of sagging skin and moods). A perfect storm of technology and neuroses has led us here—we have the technology to witness and study our own aging faces and now we have the technology to intervene as well. “We’ve conquered the upper face with Botox and filler, but now tightening the lower face is more achievable,” she says.

The face’s southern border seems to be to cosmetic professionals what the Gold Coast was to the American Cowboy—a landscape of possibility. “The lower third of the face is the final frontier,” says Devgan. Among the skin-tightening possibilities she lists are Botox applied to the mandibular border or underneath the jawline. This causes the muscle to contract and makes the lower face look more defined. She also recommends the (very judicious!) use of injectable filler, placed in the cheekbone and jawline area to fill the bone structure and rebuild the loss of skeleton.

While some dermatologists are reluctant to use filler in the lower face, as it can add weight and, well, gravity to the situation, Devgan says it’s all about the artful precision of its placement. “You can use the same syringe of filler and the same volume and make it look totally different with different people. It’s extremely practitioner dependent. It totally depends on who is on the other side of the syringe,” says Devgan. “It’s called dermal filler, but I almost never use it in the dermis,” she continues. “I almost always am using filler on the periosteum [the layer of tissue enveloping the bone]. And that’s how you make somebody look more structured. If you place filler superficially it can look bulkier, but if you place it deep, it can make a face look paradoxically slimmer even though you’re adding volume. It’s all about going deep in the tissue plane.”