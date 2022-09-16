Will anything fix my under-eye bags? Ask The Kit

Her rough rule is one dose of filler per decade, plus an extra if you smoke or have sun damage. Remember that one syringe of filler costs about $800. That means that to do a really great job on your undereye bags in a holistic way, you may spend another couple of thousand on fillers and a little Botox here and there. Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve seen the results and it is well worth it, if you can swing the price tag.

But what about my eye bags, which are not good candidates for filler? Carroll says she would do a combination of Ulthera and PRP. Ulthera is a technology that has been around for a while; it’s micro-focused ultrasound, designed to tighten skin. It hurts (though there are various pain relief options), and it takes time to show results, but those results last for a long time. Undereye treatment is about $1,500.

PRP (which stands for platelet-rich plasma treatments) are another option. In this case, Carroll says she would do two undereye treatments, eight weeks apart, so two times $800. “I would put in PRP via a cannula, like a filler; and I would also flood the zone with microneedling just below the skin surface.” PRP helps thicken the skin and improve skin tone. It is your own blood spun to remove cells, leaving just the plasma and platelets. “If you injure yourself, the first thing that shows up is platelets that tell your body what to make more of,” she says to explain how it works. In this case, that would be collagen, which help restores the elasticity that was lacking in the “snap” test.

There are lots of other tools in the medical esthetics tool box, says Carroll, including Sylfirm, a new RF microneedling tool (she calls it a next-generation Morpheus, for those fluent in radio-frequency esthetics machines). Lasers can also help with discoloration. “Again, the treatment has to be customized. We have so many options now, but everything isn’t right for everyone.”

We switch over to eye creams. I’m always hoping my problems can be solved with the right jar. “They do help,” she says. “Especially the medi-spa options. But please, can you mention how important it is to use sunscreen? It really is the most important anti-aging tool there is.”

Carroll points out two eye serums that she particularly likes; she also shows me before and after photos of herself she took while experimenting with these specific potions during the pandemic. I can see the improvement right there on the doc’s face. One is Blue Neocutis Lumiere Illuminating Eye Cream, which has caffeine to stimulate circulation and ease dark circles. The other is Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment, which takes down puffiness and makes the area look dewier after regular usage. I tried these, and over time — which I normally don’t give to products, because there are so many to try — I, too, am pleased with the results. Sticking with something really does pay off. So does modern esthetic medicine: It is an investment, to be sure, and the results are subtle. But to me, that is a great thing. No one really wants to look different: We just want to look a little bit fresher, and do a bit better on our snap tests!

Shop the Advice

Specialty eye care does not come cheap! But a little goes a long way

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Moisturizer Eye, $30, amazon.ca SHOP HERE

At a more accessible price point, this drugstore favourite contains gold-standard retinol to firm and refresh under-eyes.

Alastin Skincare Restorative Eye Treatment, $90, alastin.com SHOP HERE

Another Carroll favourite, here a combination of peptides helps to smooth fine lines and take down puffiness.

SkinCeuticals AOX Eye Gel, $109, skinceuticals.ca SHOP HERE

Vitamin C and ferulic acid go to work in a refreshing gel formula to brighten and depuff the eye area.

Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes the weekly Ask The Kit column. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com