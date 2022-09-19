First Drive - 2023 Honda CR-V

In terms of design, the new CR-V carries a more rugged and angular look, that drew inspiration from the recently redesigned Ridgeline pick-up and Passport Trailsport SUV. Consequently, the ’23 sports a larger, more upright grille and slim LED headlights. The grille is piano black mesh on LX and EX-L models, which also receive body-colour side mirrors with integrated turn signals, body colour roof spoiler and redesigned LED taillights.

The cabin has been completely remade and bears a striking resemblance to that of the 11th generation Civic, at as far as the dashboard and console layouts are concerned. Items borrowed from the Civic include a metal honeycomb mesh panel that crosses the dash and covers the air vents.

The dashtop-mounted 7-inch multimedia touchscreen and seven-inch digital instrument cluster should also look familiar to new Civic owners. Of note, the EX-L and Touring grades come with a standard nine-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone charging, and both units come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other noteworthy cabin features include a multimedia volume knob and a traditional gear shift lever.

In terms of space and convenience, the ’23 CR-V has 15.2 mm more rear seat legroom, a nine-litre centre console storage bin, and 2,166 litres of cargo space with the rear seatbacks folded down. When they’re upright, 1,028 litres are available which is the most space behind the second row in CR-V history. With LX, Sport and EX-L models, the load floor can be lowered to expand space behind the second row to 1,112.8 litres.

A few caveats before diving into my impressions. First, the pre-production unit I drove is an EX-L model. Second, I only had about two hours to drive it, gather my impressions and take some photos. Finally, I will be attending a CR-V media drive in California in mid-October, which will include the Hybrid Touring. I expect I’ll have a lot more to say then.

Despite not having much time with it, my initial impressions of the 2023 CR-V are favourable. Its refined road manners, quiet cabin and composed ride stand out. The 1.5 turbo four won’t blow anyone away, but it offers a decent amount of thrust if you lean on it, and while it can get a bit buzzy, it feels well suited to serve as a daily driver. I’m not a fan of CVTs in general, but the CR-V’s unit didn’t feel too rubber-bandy and wasn’t too noisy, both pluses in my book.

On the inside, I’m a big fan of the CR-V’s Civic-like design and amenities. The standard seven-inch and available nine-inch multimedia touchscreens aren’t the prettiest, but they are certainly brighter than previous units and the user interface has been improved.

Other positives include the pin-sharp seven-inch digital instrument cluster and metal honeycomb grille that covers the vents and neatly bisects the dashboard. Many thanks also to Honda designers for retaining the stereo volume knob and traditional gear shift level. Some solutions just work better and that is true in these instances. More interior space and a more robust suite of standard Honda Sensing safety kit are also worth mentioning.

In sum, the 2023 CR-V feels like a case study for a philosophy of continuous improvement. While there is a lot of new here, especially in the case of the hybrid, a lot of these changes feel evolutionary and, in some cases, were previewed with the Civic. Taken together, I think they work well, but I would like to spend more time with the car to gain a better of understanding of how they all fit together.

With that said, the CR-V is Honda’s bread and butter, especially in North America, and nothing on offer here is likely to change that. This car is engineered to lead the sales charts, and with a fresh design, more tech and a hybrid on offer, the CR-V should remain Honda’s sales champ.

2023 Honda CR-V pricing

LX (FWD) – $34,790

LX (AWD) – $37,590

Sport (AWD) – $41,490

EX-L (AWD) – $43,390

Touring Hybrid (AWD) – $48,890

The 2023 Honda CR-V goes on sale across Canada this fall.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.