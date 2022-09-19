What should Gen Z expect in a recession? We make it make sense

Starting out at lower salaries can affect future earning growth, for one. And she and many others worked contract jobs for a lot longer than previous generations due to a lack of stable employment.

How do recessions end?

When people spend less money, it can lead to inflation declining, but Moorhouse said it won’t have an immediate effect until things become more stable.

Due to the combined factors of people spending less money, the stock market declining, and the lack of employment opportunities, interest rates became lower to encourage people to borrow, and help bring back stability to the economy said Moorhouse.

The economy depends on people spending, said Moorhouse, but not too much because that causes inflation to rise.

“I believe when inflation does go down … Then there will be a point where they’re like ‘OK, we did too much, now we need to lower interest rates again to encourage people to spend’ … People want (changes) immediately but it’s going to take a while,” added Moorhouse.

Should young people panic in a recession?

Moorhouse said the best piece of advice she can give to 20-somethings now is to be OK with changing course.

During the Great Recession, Moorhouse was in her early 20s and had recently graduated. Navigating both adulthood and a new career, she wound up applying to multiple jobs in different fields before she landed a marketing gig.

While it wasn’t in the field she was keen on entering, she took it as an opportunity to make money and acquire some new skills.

Careers will go in different directions, so it doesn’t hurt to test out unexpected paths to see where they may lead, said Moorhouse. Even if it doesn’t work out perfectly, it’s important to give yourself some grace, she said.

Young people should not panic, she said, but if they feel worried, it’s never a bad idea to have some backup plans.

For example, if you are worried about getting laid off, you could start with making a list of other similar companies or organizations — within or outside your industry — that you could potentially work for, based on your skill sets and experience.

“I think a lot of people realized during the (Great Recession) that even if you are in a stable job, there’s no stability, you can still be laid off … Any industry or company can make a decision to lay you off,” Moorhouse said.

“There’s so many different avenues and if one doesn’t work out, it can hurt but if you pivot, you may realize you discovered something that does fit your interest and leans in a new direction,” she said.

How can young people prepare differently this time around?

Moorhouse said recessions can be nerve racking, especially when it comes to employment, but she said nowadays there are more paths for people to generate income and grow in their careers.

For instance, Moorhouse has seen more young people creating businesses online, participating in freelance work and using social media to their advantage to make money as a side hustle.

“For me, we’re in a better time now than we were with the last recession. It’s about your perspective, your mindset and finding those opportunities,” she said.

Moorhouse adds with high inflation, this is also a good time for young people to look at how they can be intentional with their savings.

“Focus on paying down any debt you have and if you haven’t started investing … start putting more focus on learning more. When I was investing early on, I didn’t understand what I invested in. I wish I took more time to learn more about it,” she said.

Young people, she said, shouldn’t be hesitant to invest during this time. Taking a moment to think ahead to the future can help ease the panic and help you make wiser choices. This is part of the economic cycle, Moorhouse said.

“It goes up and down and during those times of downs, that’s the time that you’re going to want to free up cash flow, paying off your debt and putting it into those investments so that you’re buying low and it’ll go back up,” she said.

How much is a good cushion to save?

Moorhouse points back to her tips on emergency funds. As a general rule it’s best to save for about three to six months of living expenses, but people can take that as a starting point and alter it to suit their personal situations and needs.

She emphasizes taking care of debt can give you more breathing room to focus on saving for emergencies.

“Once your (emergency fund) is at a point that makes you comfortable, pay off any high interest debt so you no longer have that monthly obligation, then you can free up a couple hundred dollars per month and that could be a huge difference,” she said.

Additionally, Moorhouse said when financial difficulties arise, it is OK for people to fall back on living frugally as a way to save money, whether that means cutting back on monthly subscriptions or limiting the amount you spend on entertainment.

“I think a lot of people bash frugality because it seems like it’s a permanent thing but it does not have to be … When things are more comfortable financially for you, then you can add something back into your budget,” she said.

“If you say, ‘I want to be safe because I feel really not secure with my income,’ then hit pause on a few things and see how you feel and if it makes you feel more comfortable, then that’s worth it,” said Moorhouse.

Got a question or scenario that you’d like to see tackled? Reach out to Madi via email madisonwong@thestar.ca and we’ll #MakeItMakeSense.Jessica Moorhouse is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, host of the More Money Podcast and founder of financial education company MoorMoney Media Inc.

Madison Wong is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Reach her via email: madisonwong@thestar.ca