The fashion at the queen's funeral was sombre, elegant, perfect

Is it poor form to talk about royal fashion at a time like this? Many Kate and Meghan fan accounts certainly thought so, declaring a moratorium on identifying any of the outfits they wear during the official period of mourning following the queen’s passing on Sept. 8. However, Queen Elizabeth herself was a lifelong fashion enthusiast who lived by the neon-fuelled sartorial motto “I need to be seen to be believed,” and may have enjoyed taking in the dramatic if sedate styles worn in her honour at her funeral this week.

Queen Elizabeth used her ensembles as a primary way of communicating with us. (And her staff: She would move her signature Mark Cross handbag from one hand to another to signal when she was ready to move on from one small talk partner to another.) Her brooches alone were numerous and meaning-filled enough to fill their own semiotic dictionary entirely by themselves. A torch, it seems, that has been handed to Princess Charlotte, who debuted her first ever royal brooch at her great-grandmother’s funeral, a small diamond horseshoe given to her by “Gan-Gan.”

And the palaver this week over Harry (and Andrew) wearing or not wearing ceremonial uniforms at mourning events — a monarch-bestowed honour taken from both men for very, very different reasons — only underscored how important clothes are to the monarchy. The queen’s funeral, the final act in 10 days of pageantry that has seen the Royal Family pay tribute in many ways, not least through the black clothing and meaningful jewels and medals they’ve worn. Fittingly, among the guests was the queen’s own long-time “dresser” and confidante, Angela Kelly, in a black floral hat and triple strand of pearls, who was responsible for designing and making many of her colourful looks, and was so trusted by her employer that she was given permission to write three books about her time serving the queen.

As with many royal occasions, hats were a defining sartorial feature of the day — although the omnipresence of black, netted veils underscored the “we’re definitely not at Ascot” mood. Traditional milliner Karyn Ruiz of Toronto’s Lilliput Hats points out that “mourning veils” are a long-held tradition as well as a useful accessory if you’ve been up all night crying. “Typically a mourning veil is worn as a gesture of modesty. The wearer may be visibly grieving and the veil allows for a bit more privacy to do so,” she says. It acts as a shield when you’re feeling vulnerable, as no doubt many royals did while saying goodbye in front of millions of people watching the funeral‚ which was actually the first state funeral ever to be televised. “Alternatively, the wearer may simply not want any outward sign of grieving or non-grieving to be viewed by the general public. In the case of the veils we saw at the funeral, I believe it was keeping with a tradition of modesty and respect,” Ruiz says. “Also, I suspect it was an emotionally charged day for members of the family and others close to [the queen].”

Read on for a rundown of some of the recognizable faces you may have glimpsed in the pews at Westminster Abbey and what they may have been trying to communicate through what they wore.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

It’s been a marathon week for the royal formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge (which she still is, though her new more senior title just trumps the lesser one she used to use). Every step of the way, Kate has followed in the footsteps of the monarch who mentored her, and used her outfits to pay subtle tribute: carrying a black top-handle bag like the ones the queen favoured; wearing a three-strand pearl necklace in a nod to the style of necklace the queen was almost never seen without.

The funeral was no exception: Kate wore a crisp black Alexander McQueen coat-dress, which she also has in white, and wore to this year’s Trooping the Colour, which is a celebration of the monarch’s birthday. She paired it with a pearl choker and earrings that belonged to the queen — and were loaned out to Diana on occasion — and which she first wore to Prince Philip’s funeral last year. Her wide-brimmed hat was by royal go-to milliner Philip Treacy, and while the netted veil was a mark of respect, the effect of it all was just unbelievably glamorous.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

The Duchess of Sussex had one of the most challenging sartorial briefs of the day: Look appropriate to the occasion but not like you’re trying to “steal all the attention,” and pay tribute to the queen while knowing that whatever sentimental gesture you make, the tabloids are going to accuse you of trying to “make it all about you,” anyway, with a side-serving of five protocol “rules” you broke by, say, daring to hold your husband’s hand at a particularly emotionally draining time for him.