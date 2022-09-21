Review - 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks

But the 1.5-litre three-banger served adequately on my trip. And thanks to an easier going pace the rest of the time, I even managed to beat it’s 9.3L/8.4L/100km (city/hwy) fuel economy rating with my 8.3L/100km (comb) real world average. A rotary shifter dial takes time to get used to but both engines are meshed to eight-speed automatics and feature Auto Start-Stop technology as well.

All Bronco Sport models come with a Terrain Management System featuring five G.O.A.T. modes (Go Over Any Terrain) including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand settings. The Badlands model adds Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes, along with the bigger motor and the upgrades to wheels, suspension and other off-road techs.

But tested here, our 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks blends a just right amount of ruggedness and refinement to suit most tastes. Features, many of them exclusive to the Outer Banks trim, include leather seating, heated leather-wrapped steering with cruise and audio controls, 18-inch Ebony Black painted aluminum wheels, a blacked-out grille with white Bronco lettering, upgraded 10-speaker B&O audio and more. Some of the neater innovations include a handy instrument panel shelf, a 110V 400W AC outlet on the back of the console, a liftgate with flip-glass rear window, zippered seat back pockets, LED floodlamps in the bottom of the liftgate for boondocking or tailgate parties and, also in back, a slide-out working table/cargo shelf that is part of the five-way configurable Cargo Management System.

And it’s a good looking vehicle, in this case dipped in Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat, its features still novel enough to catch the eye with plenty of design cues taken from the Bronco halo model - the round headlamps, the “encapsulated cartridge grille”, the slab-sided profile, short front and rear overhangs and proportions that hearken back to the original.

Slip inside, peer through the windshield and the bulky hood and front fender peaks ahead give an illusion of width, even though the Bronco Sport is narrower and also shorter in length than its Ford Escape cousin.

So, yes, it’s a bit of a shorter compact, requiring compromise from front seat occupants for anyone wanting to squeeze into the cramped second row. But it’s not short enough to affect the ride and handling, demonstrating none of that “small boat on a big sea” pitching and yawing.

Flop the rubberized rear seatback forward and this is where the Bronco Sport shines, with two bums in the seats up front and room for getaway gear in back. One of the design guidelines was to accommodate two cyclists and two 27.5-inch wheel mountain bikes inside the cargo area, so there’s plenty of headroom, even enough to wear your bronco-busting Stetson.

I had mounted my bike rack on the optional hitch but an available Yakima inside rack and more than 100 factory-backed accessories to help transport gear such as kayaks, surfboards, skis and camping gear, means there’s no end in sight when it comes to vehicle personalization.

The Ford Bronco Sport has proven popular, even more popular than its Bronco sibling and new 2023 Bronco Sports should start arriving later this year, carrying over largely unchanged but with the addition of two new notable retro models - the two-tone Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition - both showing old school Oxford White treatment on the grille, roof, interior trim and wheels.

And, further down the road, we can probably expect some level of electrification, possibly a hybrid model in the 2024 model year, as this latest version of an old Bronco tradition continues to evolve for the future.

The vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.