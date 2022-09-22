The most stylish black pants to add to your wardrobe

The cost: $182

The sizes: 00 to 18 with 30-in. and 32-in. inseams

The material: A blend of 60% lyocell and 40% cotton

The review: A close contender for the top spot, Everlane’s Way-High Drape Pant is the ultimate cool-girl pant. It’s an extra-high-rise trouser with a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh, creating a slouchy-yet-polished look that’s giving Olsen twins in all the right ways. The natural fibres (a blend of lyocell and cotton) make for breathable pants that still feel thick and smooth, a marker of quality. They do, however, crease quite easily—it comes with the territory of wearing natural fibres (see: your favourite linen dress). The colour wasn’t as inky black as the rest of the trousers I tested, which adds to their laid-back charm. My only real bone to pick is that you need to be extra cautious when washing. I made the mistake of throwing them into the wash with the rest of my darks, and I noticed some fading. I’m in love with them regardless.

Reformation Mason Pant, $240, thereformation.com SHOP HERE

Best lightweight black trousers: Reformation

The cost: $240

The sizes: 0 to 12, also available in petite sizing

The material: 100% lyocell

The review: If you’re looking for the perfect warm-weather trouser, Reformation’s Mason Pant fits the bill. Made from 100 per cent lyocell and available in 12 beautiful shades including sunshine yellow and palm tree green, the natural fibres feel beautiful and airy against the skin. They’re smooth down the leg for a slimmer fit compared to some of the other wide-leg options in this category, but the pleats at the front add plenty of visual interest. Similar to Reformation’s denim, these trousers are well suited for long-legged folk. For those who can’t be bothered to hem their pants, the brand offers the same style in a petite version. At 5-foot-6, the petite style grazed my ankle, creating a slightly cropped look, which I rather enjoyed.

Best high-waisted black trousers: Dynamite

Dynamite Lila Pleated Straight Pants, $70, dynamiteclothing.com SHOP HERE

The cost: $70

The sizes: 00 to 14

The material: 62% polyester, 33% rayon and 5% spandex

The review: If you’re looking for the Effortless Pant vibe without the price tag, may I direct you to this option from Dynamite? With a pleated front, relaxed fit and high waist, they tick off all the boxes. They’re casual enough to dress down with a crew neck or tee, but the extra-high waist adds plenty of length and would suit a cropped top and blazer combo quite well. They run a little larger, so size down if you’re looking for a more tailored fit or stick to your usual for something more relaxed.

Old Navy High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Ankle Pants, $36, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca SHOP HERE

Best slim fit black trousers: Old Navy

The cost: $36

The sizes: 0 to 30 in regular, tall and petite sizes

The material: 55% cotton, 37% rayon and 8% spandex

The review: These high-waisted skinny ankle pants from Old Navy have more than 4,000 5-star ratings—and for good reason. They offer a skinny fit but with plenty of stretch, which makes for a comfortable pant that hugs your body in all the right places. After a full day of wear, they don’t start to bag around the knees or ankles (a huge pet peeve of mine when considering slim-fit pants). Available in regular, tall and petite sizes from 00 through to 30, these are the most accessible pair of the bunch. They’re a classic work staple, and priced at $36, you really can’t go wrong.

Ahiri Wide Leg Pants, $80, ahiri.ca SHOP HERE

Best bang for your buck: Ahiri

The cost: $85

The sizes: 0-14

The material: 100% cotton

The review: Part of buzzy Canadian brand Ahiri‘s first fall collection, these dramatic 100% cotton wide-leg pants look and feel way more expensive than they actually are. That’s likely because the mind behind the design is Michael Jafine, who spent a decade designing at fashion houses Proenza Schouler and The Row before leaving N.Y.C. to join the Ahiri team in Toronto. With a trouser look and a denim-like feel, these thick pleated pants look equally great worn with an oversized tee or with a sleek button-down. Visit the website to get a 360-degree look at the piece, which also comes in navy and amber colourways. Note: The exaggerated length will likely call for a trip to the tailors—unless you’re planning on wearing them with a sky-high heel, which, BTW, would look fantastic.

Nonie Skinny Zipper Pant, $485, noniewear.com SHOP HERE

Best for going out: Nonie

The cost: $485

The sizes: XS to 2XL

The material: Pre- and post-consumer recycled material

The review: You know that pair of black “going out” pants that you throw on when every skirt and dress you own isn’t sitting right? These aren’t those. These are the black pants that you wear when you’re trying to create A Look. Nonie’s ultra-breathable skinny pants feature understated details like a deep cargo pocket and zippers at the ankles (unzip them to create a slightly flared silhouette and keep your footwear on display). The Canadian luxury fashion brand is helmed by engineer Nina Kharey, who creates sustainable, fully recyclable garments made with tech-forward materials that are specifically designed to wick moisture away. Antimicrobial and antibacterial properties also make these pants self-cleaning, which keeps them in better condition for longer.

I love Tyler Madison Stella Solid Wide-Leg Pant, $125, ilovetylermadison.com SHOP HERE

Most comfortable black trousers: I Love Tyler Madison

The cost: $125

The sizes: XS to XL

The material: 62% Rayon, 34% nylon and 4% spandex

The review: If you’re looking for black trousers that look like black trousers but feel like sweatpants, you’ve come to the right place. These made-in-Canada pants have an elasticized waist and are exceptionally roomy. They’re made with “Ponte Di Roma” fabric: a mix of rayon, nylon and spandex, which drapes down the leg and feels butter-smooth. I admit, when I first tried these on I immediately felt the sensation that I did not want to take them off, ever. They were that comfy! I consider these the perfect back-to-the-office transition trousers.

Uniqlo Smart Ankle Pants Woolike, $60, uniqlo.com SHOP HERE

Best cropped black trousers: Uniqlo

The cost: $60

The sizes: XXS to XXL

The material: 66% polyester, 29% rayon and 5% spandex

The review: Available in five neutral colourways including beige, navy and brown, Uniqlo’s signature Smart Ankle Pants are now available in finer combed, wrinkle-resistant fabric. They’re meant to land at the ankle, but if you’re on the shorter side Uniqlo offers an alteration option via their website, so you can get your perfect fit without too much fuss. These have a slightly tapered cut and are roomier around the legs, and look extra great when worn with a tucked-in shirt and sweater combo. Add a pair of loafers into the mix and you’ve mastered fall fashion.

H&M Flared Pants, $60, hm.com SHOP HERE

Best flared black trousers: H&M

The cost: $60

The sizes: XS to XXL

The material: 96% polyester and 4% elastane

The review: Have you heard? Flared pants are back. First it happened to our jeans, then our yoga pants, and finally, our trousers. Enter this leg-lengthening pair from H&M, which is made in a soft jersey material and features a zip fly, hook-and-eye fastener and mock back pockets for the traditional dress pant look. The pleated front detail adds a touch of drama to help it stand out from the sea of relaxed-fit, smooth black trousers we’ve grown to love so dearly. Try these to add a little fun to your usual workwear look.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Melissa Fejtek is an associate editor at The Kit, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @itsmelissaliliana