The fall colours are coming. This new Hudson Valley resort is the perfect spot to appreciate them

The backstory: Spanning 10 counties in New York state, the Hudson Valley is a bucolic destination filled with wondrous flora and fauna and enchanting small towns to explore. New to the region is Wildflower Farms, part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, and the property’s meadowy 140-acre slice of the valley is a restorative space to unwind from city life. It opens for guests on Oct. 1 in Gardiner, NY (about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan), just in time for travellers to watch the leaves change colour.

The space: There are 65 free-standing cabins, suites and cottages, ranging from 475 to 1,500 square feet. NY-based studio Ward & Gray designed the interiors with plush fabrics, earthy tones, and natural materials like wood ceilings for cosy vibes, and the architecture by Electric Bowery features full-length windows overlooking the native wildflower fields. Some accommodations also feature private patios, so you can kick your feet up and relax to birdsong after a day of adventuring.

The dining: The cuisine here is all about honouring the region’s bounty, and the main restaurant, Clay, serves up a rustic American menu featuring seasonal local vegetables and proteins, plus cocktails that use unique infusions and flavours from the resort’s gardens. The open-air Great Porch is the ideal spot for leisurely breakfasts, with its breezy views of the nearby Shawangunk Ridge. Come back in the evening and have a nightcap by the central campfire.

The extra amenities: Thistle is the resort’s main wellness space, with an indoor saltwater pool, two meadow-side outdoor hot tubs and an herbal steam room. Book one of the nature-inspired spa treatments, like the Body Botany, which combines steamed herbal poultices (featuring local anti-inflammatory plants) and therapeutic massage. There’s also a 3,000-square-foot fitness centre/studio offering daily classes, but if you prefer an outdoor workout (nature is close, why wouldn’t you?), head to the 4.8-kilometre walking trail on-site.

The nearby sights: There are many orchards, distilleries and nature reserves to explore, including the Mohonk Preserve, known for its hiking and rock climbing. Wildflower Farms also offers activities, some of them seasonal, for experiencing the area’s natural wonders; for instance, you take a guided electric dirt bike tour through the Hudson Valley’s colourful fall foliage. Year-round, forage from the farm’s seasonal beds and greenhouse with one of the chefs and attend a cooking lesson that truly feels farm to table.

