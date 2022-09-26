This couple bought a house in Guelph outright with an inheritance. Should they upgrade when they start a family?

Samantha is a public servant and presumably has a defined benefit pension plan at work. Some long-time pension plan members may not need to save much beyond their pensions to provide a retirement income. Pension plan members also have pension adjustments that reduce their RRSP room. Leland’s income is just barely into the second tax bracket in Ontario, so there is not a strong incentive to consider RRSP contributions over TFSA contributions. That is, unless he has a group RRSP or defined contribution pension plan at work, in which case, I would contribute to those if they have a matching contribution from his employer.

TFSA contributions seem to be a good choice for them for these reasons. Furthermore, with an upcoming wedding and hopefully a baby in the next year or two, they will benefit from having easy access to savings that can grow tax-free and be withdrawn tax-free with a TFSA. I would invest some of their money with a relatively low level of risk given these more imminent costs over the next year or two. They also own their cars outright so there is always the recurring cost of repairs and replacement. They could have some riskier TFSA investments that could provide a better long-run return, albeit at the expense of daily volatility. Three to five years for a potential bigger home is a medium-time horizon where some stock exposure could be worth considering depending on their risk tolerance.

They eat healthy and buy a lot of fresh produce but are conscious that nothing ever gets wasted. If you buy fresh, you need to mindful of what you have and eating it before it goes bad, otherwise, consider freezing it to use it over time. When they eat out, it is Sunday brunch, which tends to be cheaper than dinner.

Given both Samantha and Leland lost their fathers this year, I hope they have their wills and powers of attorney up to date. Given their relatively straightforward family and financial situation, a simple online will could be a fit. But there is also a benefit to having a more wholistic estate planning discussion with an estate lawyer that may be well worth the incremental cost. Life insurance will become important for this couple as they start their family, but in the meantime, they should be sure they have disability insurance at work or on their own. If one of them cannot work due to disability, even though they are mortgage-free, they could be hard-pressed to keep up with their expenses without insurance to replace their income.

Results: They spent more. Spending in week one: $471. Spending in week two: $744.42

How they think they did: While they spent more overall in week two, Samantha thinks it’s a typical representation of their habits.

The pair feel they’ll be able to use Heath’s advice to prep for the future. Since it mostly focuses on long-term savings methods, Samantha says it hasn’t impacted how they view their day-to-day spending.

The couple is planning to open a joint TFSA account soon, explaining they already put $1,000 per month into a joint savings account. “I think we’ll earmark a portion of those savings to a TFSA to help us reach our financial goals,” Samantha says.

They’re also motivated to get ahead on setting up their wills and estate planning. “I assumed that we should wait until we have children to set something up, but it seems like the sooner the better.”

Take-aways: Overall, the couple says they were glad to learn about new ways to save strategically.

“We’re excited to work toward our goals while appreciating the very helpful start to our lives provided to us by our fathers,” Samantha said.