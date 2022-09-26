Bragg Gaming stock climbs on deal with casino giant Bally’s while Aurora Cannabis falls after it was deleted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) +7.72%

Toronto-based Bragg announced this week it has signed a deal with the interactive arm of U.S. casino giant Bally’s Corp. to develop and distribute online gambling content. Bragg will see some of its games launched across Bally’s online casinos, while Bragg will distribute some games developed by Bally’s third party game development studios.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC) +5.31%

Relatively flush with cash as steel prices soar, Stelco announced this week it would be buying back roughly half of its shares, for $35 apiece. The buyback will put a total of $1.05 billion into the pockets of shareholders. An earlier buyback program this year wasn’t fully subscribed, meaning Stelco has even more cash burning a hole in its pockets than it otherwise would have this time around.

Kinross Gold Corp. (K) +3.46%

Shares in Kinross jumped after the gold miner announced a $300-million share buyback program. The miner had been under pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Investment Management Ltd. The company also announced it would be putting 75 per cent of excess cash in 2023 and 2024 into share buybacks.

LOSERS

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) -14.66%

It was a mediocre week for cannabis stocks all around, but Aurora took a particularly heavy hit as it was deleted from Canada’s flagship stock index, the S&P TSX Composite. While the move was announced Sept. 2, it didn’t take effect until this past Monday. Less than a year ago, Aurora shares were trading at almost $11, and are now hovering around $1.60. At their peak in 2018, they were worth more than $164.