2023 Outlander PHEV Gets 61 km EV Range

Mitsubishi has just announced that the second-generation Outlander plug-in hybrid will get 40 per cent more range. With a 20 kWh pack, the Outlander can deliver an estimated 61 km on a charge and will continue to deliver electric all-wheel drive as it moves to the next-generation platform introduced with the gas-powered Outlander last year.

The figure helps move Outlander closer to top of the PHEV segment for range. The figure is well ahead of 50 km offered by the Kia Sorento PHEV model (the only other seven-seat PHEV crossover) and trails the 68 km of the Toyota RAV4 Prime only slightly.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV pairs that big pack with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine. Electric motors at the front and rear deliver 114 hp and 134 hp respectively, for a total of 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. The extra electrical power delivers more range, but the extra mechanical power from the motors lets the PHEV stay on the EV side of the ledger more of the time.

Outlander will offer DC fast charging, making it the only PHEV in its class with that ability. Fast charging will let the Outlander PHEV boost its battery from zero-80 per cent in 38 minutes. That's compared with other PHEV models that can take two-to-three hours to charge at their quickest. The only caveat is that the Outlander PHEV needs a CHAdeMO plug to do it, and those can be tougher to find than the more common CCS plug.

Mitsubishi lets the Outlander pick the most efficient drive mode in most situations. EV mode uses only electric power, while Series Hybrid mode uses the gas engine only to send power to the battery pack and Parallel Hybrid mode uses the gas engine to drive the front wheels directly. Drivers can lock in Battery Charge Mode, Battery Save Mode, and EV Priority mode to help manage the electric charge.

A heat pump is part of the package. The more efficient vehicle heater helps boost range in cold weather compared with a grid heating system. It also lets Mitsubishi use the gas engine less often in EV Priority Mode to help warm up the vehicle. Outlander PHEV will offer one-pedal driving as well, just one of many handy EV features.

Five trim levels will be offered for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. ES is the starting point and will seat seven passengers. It has a 12.3-inch digital dash, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 1,500W power plug. Reverse emergency braking, blind spot warning, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise are all standard.

LE adds a panoramic roof, three-zone climate control, nine-inch center screen with nav, power driver seat, and a heated wheel. it will also have a 360-camera and power tailgate. SEL comes with quilted leather seating, heated second row, rain-sensing wipers and 20-inch wheels.

At the top of the line are GT and GT-Premium. The former adds Mi-Pilot Assist highway driving assistant, active blind spot assist, head-up display, wireless charging, and LED headlights. GT-Premium gets two-tone semi-aniline leather as well as front massaging seats.

Like the rest of the Mitsubishi line, the 2023 Outlander comes with a 10-year/160,000 km powertrain warranty. Pricing will be announced in October and we expect the PHEV in dealers not long after.