For whale watching, you need not go far: Quebec’s Saguenay Fjord is a breathtaking place to see marine life

That night, I fall asleep at the iconic red-roofed Hôtel Tadoussac, with images of belugas diving in unison, seen from the sky. I wake up with the sun and take my coffee to the bay-facing terrace of this landmark, which was built in 1864.

The morning is bright at the Marine Environment Discovery Centre, where exhibits introduce visitors to the technicolour life below: wavy orange and yellow anemone, coral-coloured starfish, and tonnes upon tonnes of krill. This is the most bountiful known population of the tiny crustacean, which is why so many whales are attracted to these parts and its all-you-can-eat buffet.

Heading out on smooth rocks along the estuary, I spot scientists with buckets at the bank’s edge, one of them emerging in full scuba gear, preparing for an educational demonstration.

It’s not long before a porpoise shows up, fin first before its back peeks out above the surf, followed by a minke whale — two of the 13 marine mammal species that pass through here.

Some of the bigger species prefer going further out into open waters, and that’s my next stop on an expedition boat with Croisières AML (also an Alliance Éco-Baleine member).

Soon after boarding, the marine life interpreter starts speaking over the microphone to the hundreds of guests. She pokes light fun at someone who asks when we’ll see our first whale: Catching a glimpse is never guaranteed and often takes patience.

A British woman next to me mumbles, “Come to mama,” with her eyes fixed on the horizon. As the boat passes the Prince Shoal Lighthouse and we begin turning back, our interpreter draws our attention to our right — to water shooting into the air from a whale exhaling. Everyone on board seems to hold their own breath in unison.

I need to remind myself that the boat won’t rock as passengers hurry to one side to catch the view of a humpback whale showing us its tail before diving deep. I see the British woman smiling wide like a kid.

Looping back toward the fiord, I head to where female belugas spend the summer with their babies in Baie-Ste-Marguerite, surrounded by a section of the Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay, where calmer, warmer waters are closed to boats for the season.

Walking through the park, I ask my guide Andrée-Laurence Paradis-Roy if beluga populations have rebounded. No, they’re gathering new data, she responds, but her suspicion is that numbers have slid below the 900 mark. Climate change and pollution are the modern-day threats, supplanting hunters of the past.

When we arrive at the pristine beach, there’s not a boat in sight, it’s all quiet waves framed by mountains. We don’t spot any belugas but do notice three Parks Canada researchers setting up, equipped with powerful binoculars.

Like us, they’ll keep their eyes on the horizon to see the beloved white whales, in hopes that their tides will turn despite warming waters, that their numbers will grow, that they will continue to call this protected haven home.

Writer Caitlin Stall-Paquet travelled as a guest of Bonjour Québec, Tourisme Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Québec Maritime, which did not review or approve this article.

If you go

How to get there: You can drive from Montreal to Saguenay in five hours, or fly directly from Montreal (YUL) to the Saguenay-Bagotville Airport.

Where to stay: Parc Aventures Cap Jaseux in Saint-Fulgence is a playground for all ages, with hiking trails, treetop adventures and kayaks galore. For accommodations, choose between tree houses, domes with sky views, hanging spheres or metal cool-box cabins, depending on your tolerance to heights.

Where to dine: In L’Anse-St-Jean, La Chasse-Pinte brew pub serves locally raised red deer venison burgers and tartare, along with house brews like a crisp, fir-infused blond. If you’re on the hunt for a gargantuan lunch, Café Bohème in Tadoussac is ready with Nordic shrimp-stuffed rolls, sweet and salty crepes and bagel sandwiches.

What else to do: Head to the woods at the Bec-Scie Outdoor Centre, home to a protected river, Rivière-à-Mars. Walk through the forest accompanied by a naturalist to learn about edible plants, geological history and wildlife.