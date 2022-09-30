How can I make my sparse eyebrows and lashes fuller? Ask The Kit

“I have never had thick eyebrows or long, full lashes. What’s worse, once I get started plucking my eyebrows I go too far, and I feel weird admitting this, but I have plucked my own lashes out when I’m really stressed. So now they look worse than ever. What can I do?” —Just call me Sparse in Scarborough

We are happy to look into the cosmetic and dermatological options here for you, Sparse. You do hint at something that might be more than skin deep, so I’m going to suggest that you speak to your family doctor or a mental health professional as well. Trichotillomania is a disorder that involves pulling one’s own hair out. It exists, as all compulsions do, on a spectrum. We all occasionally get in a groove where we overpluck our eyebrows or pick at clumpy mascara, but if you are worried this is a larger problem, please address the root cause (no pun intended).

The subject of the eternal quest for fuller lashes and brows, though, that is one I can go on and on about with the help of two experts, who have plenty of authority on these strategies. First of all, let’s get the medical lowdown. With age comes thinner brows and eyelashes. But dermatologist Dr. Geeta Yadav, founder of Toronto’s Facet Dermatology, says eyebrows and eyelashes will get thinner if the follicle is subjected to regular damage. “Methods like lash perms and lifts, lash extensions, and even regular waxing, tweezing, threading, or plucking of the brows, as well as excessive pulling caused by conditions like trichotillomania, can all damage the hair follicle.” This can cause follicle death, resulting in permanent loss. See a dermatologist or a trichologist, she urges, if you see signs of damage.

Autoimmune disorders such as alopecia areata can cause brow loss, which can be permanent in some cases. Thyroid dysfunction can also cause loss (another reason to always check these things out with a doctor).

Follicles that are damaged but not fully destroyed could be treated to the point that they could potentially regrow hair again. Eyebrow and eyelash loss caused by stress or medication often comes back, she says, as does brow loss caused by chemotherapy, though it is not uncommon for hair to grow back temporarily in a different colour or texture.

Treatment options could include “oral supplements or topical treatments,” says Yadav. “For others, it could be camouflage like microblading or even brow transplants if desired.” Brow transplants! My mind is blown. “The most commonly used treatments to help address the appearance of thinning brows and lashes include Latisse or bimatoprost, a prescription treatment that is applied topically to the brows twice daily for as long as desired to help lengthen the hair-growth cycle, which will help slow the rate of hair loss,” says Yadav. It takes about six to eight weeks to start seeing results.

Further, Minoxidil and finasteride are treatments that can help slow, and in some cases reverse hair loss. “Minoxidil works by lengthening the hair-growth cycle, while finasteride blocks DHT (dihydrotestosterone), the sex hormone that can cause hair loss,” she says. PRP, the wonder dermatological procedure we’ve spoken about often, can also be used to stimulate new eyebrow growth. None of these, however, are “one and done” treatments; they require maintenance.

I next checked in for cosmetic options with beloved eyebrow artist Mary Dang of Eye Love Beauty Bar. Her 11-year-old brow and lash studio on Toronto’s Queen West has been joined by a two-month-old outpost at Hudson’s Bay in Ottawa, where Dang and her young family have relocated.

“The first service we do is a consult. We can shape and tint, but mostly we are developing a plan to move forward with,” says Dang. She has helped people with exactly the question you’ve asked, Sparse, and has many clients who use products like Latisse. She says she sees their effect. But for over-the-counter treatments, she recommends a peptide serum to encourage growth, and says The Ordinary’s is good value for a great price.

To enhance lashes, Eye Love does both eyelash dying and “lash lifts,” which is a chemical curling process; both last about two months.