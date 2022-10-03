Gold is on the rise as Air Canada experiences turbulence. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Dye & Durham Ltd. DND-T (+34.44%)

The stock price of Dye & Durham rose on news that its revenue had grown to $129.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $84.4 million a year prior. Even though the Toronto-based company posted a net loss of $3.26 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, recent acquisitions appear to have improved investor sentiment. Shares of the cloud-based legal and business software company have sunk more than 60 per cent since January.

Kinross Gold Corp. K-T (+15.81%)

Shares of the Toronto-based gold and silver mining company have risen after it recently revealed a share buyback program, in an attempt to lift its stock price. The program was announced after Kinross Gold had discussions with activist investor Elliott Investment Management. As part of the plan, Kinross Gold will buy back $300 million in shares through the remainder of the year and use 75 per cent of excess cash to buy back its own stock in 2023 and 2024.

Marathon Gold Corp. MOZ-T (+17.78%)

After shares of the Toronto-based gold company have fallen by more than 66 per cent since January, new funding has helped lift investor sentiment. Earlier in September, Marathon Gold struck a $150-million deal to help finance the construction of the Valentine Gold, a gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador that is expected to create more than 400 jobs per year.

LOSERS

Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL-T (-12.49%)

Last Tuesday, the Sault Sainte Marie steel producer provided guidance for its fiscal second quarter of 2023, noting that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is in the $75-million to $80-million ballpark — far below estimates the $169-million estimate from BMO Capital markets. Algoma Steel Group CEO Michael Garcia attributed a production shortfall and a resulting dent in profitability to “operational challenges.”