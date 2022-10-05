What is a line of credit and what is it best used for? We make it make sense

A student line of credit is often used for paying off post-secondary education expenses, like tuition or living expenses, whereas a personal line of credit can be used for any big or unexpected expenses like home renovations or car repairs, explained Moorhouse.

How do the interest rates compare to other forms of credit?

Most lines of credit offer lower interest rates in comparison to credit cards, which typically attracts people, said Moorhouse.

You only pay interest on the money you borrow, but unlike a credit card which typically has a grace period until your bill due date, on a line of credit interest will accrue from the day you borrow the money, until the day you pay it back.

She notes, however, that lines of credit tend to offer variable interest rates while most credit cards offer a fixed rate. This can be tricky because if a line of credit is variable, as interest rates go up and down, so will your interest rate on that line of credit, explained Moorhouse.

“I wouldn’t want to be stuck in a situation where I had a big, hefty line of credit at a time when interest rates have been up and keep on going up … That just makes it so much more expensive for you to pay back whatever you borrowed,” she said.

“Keep that in mind, especially at this time … because the interest rate you’re paying on that line of credit today, we’re not done with raising interest rates, it’s going to be higher in the future,” said Moorhouse.

How do repayments work for lines of credit?

Much like a credit card, there is still a monthly minimum payment for you to meet if you cannot pay the balance in full. If you are unable to pay it, lenders can potentially take possession of the assets you put up for collateral or you will be met with additional fees. Failing to pay can also hurt your credit score, she adds.

While lines of credit tend to offer lower interest rates than credit cards or other types of loans, Moorhouse emphasizes the importance of always having a plan to pay it back.

Moorhouse notes lines of credits are also commonly used for debt consolidation — meaning when someone has lots of different debts, from credit cards to car loans, and finds themselves in a tough situation where their debt increases due to the interest accruing.

“What (they) do is wrap them all into one debt under a line of credit. So then that lender will pay off all those debts … and then you just have to pay one loan … And the idea is, well, if I can consolidate all these debts, and they’re all at a lower interest than what the average was, then (you’re) saving money and interest,” she said.

But, Moorhouse said many people often don’t have a plan to pay it back and continue to borrow from other credit cards, winding themselves up in another cycle of debt.

“(Lines of credit) can be great tools if you use them responsibly, but most people don’t because of lack of financial literacy, bad advice, the industry and just not planning so, use with caution,” she said.

When may a line of credit be a good option to consider?

A line of credit can be great if you need an alternative way to make big purchases or if you are unable to receive another type of loan, said Moorhouse.

Let’s say you want to purchase a car but don’t want to go through the car dealership or don’t have the funds right now but know you will in the near future, this is where a line of credit may be a good alternative in order for you to make that purchase, she said.

“But again, you need to have the reason why you’re borrowing that money and a plan for when you’re going to pay it back and pay it back as soon as you can,” she said.

Additionally, Moorhouse points to someone she knew in university who was ineligible for a government student loan and had to turn to a student line of credit instead to help pay off their tuition expenses.

“In general, student lines of credit have lower interest rates because they are meant for a specific purpose like tuition and books,” said Moorhouse.

If people are interested in obtaining a line of credit, Moorhouse emphasizes the importance of gaining a full understanding of what you are signing on to before having it set up.

“Ask what your obligations are, what are the minimum payments, are there any annual administration or set up fees? It’s good to know what kind of other fees may also be involved,” she said.

