A brush with death, brutal injuries and a long climb back: Port Hope ‘Legend’ Shea Kerin shares her miraculous story

Sour Patch.

That’s the first thing Shea Kerin got to taste after six months of feeding through a tube. Seated with her family in a Scarborough film studio, the 12-year-old spoke about the milestones in her recovery after miraculously surviving a car crash which killed her older brother in December 2020.

Then, her family planned a funeral at the same time as doctors planned Shea’s life-saving surgery. Now, the Port Hope girl is making strides in her recovery and is the central character in the new House of Legends campaign by SickKids Foundation to recognize the stories of its patients.

The campaign is the final phase in the strategy dubbed SickKids VS, which started six years ago. House of Legends both hearkens back to the stories of earlier patients and features new ones, like Shea’s, which draw attention to the battles, resilience and victories occurring inside the hospital’s four walls.

In July, in that dark Scarborough studio, Shea stood atop a mountain of crutches and wheelchairs. Beside her was a black car, flipped over — a recreation of the accident when Shea and her brother Cormac were struck by a vehicle while waiting for their school bus on a snowy morning.

Cormac died at the scene. Shea was taken to SickKids. She had multiple injuries, but the most serious was what her mother describes as “internal decapitation.” Her head was attached to the top of her neck only by a few nerves, a condition so serious that most patients never make it to hospital, according to Shea’s neurosurgeon Dr. George Ibrahim.

Her head had to be put into a device to hold it in place while Ibrahim and orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Lebel carefully planned a surgery to reattach her head to her spine without worsening her other injuries.

The surgery took all day, but was successful. Shea emerged alive, though unresponsive. She couldn’t walk, talk or eat, and “it’s difficult to know how someone will recover after such a significant injury,” said Ibrahim.

Over time, though, Shea started responding, following commands and communicating. With help, she began to get out of bed and walk.