Maple fudge, fall foliage, historic charm: This Ontario heritage conservation district is the perfect cosy getaway right now

Arriving on Unionville’s Main Street feels a bit like stepping back in time. The Victorian houses that line the periphery of this former village — first settled in 1794, and now officially part of Markham — are kept in pristine condition, retaining their original character and charm. The historic train station, built in 1871 and now a community centre, looks as though it’s ready to welcome a traveller from a bygone era. And tucked into all the street’s nooks and crannies are old buildings with stories to tell.

Nostalgia is something Unionville does well (see: the pilot episode of “Gilmore Girls,” which was shot here), while also offering plenty of modern conveniences (oat milk latte, anyone?). When I was growing up nearby, fall days spent wandering around Toogood Pond, browsing the shops on Main Street and sipping hot chocolate were among my family’s favourite activities. Here are a few spots I’d recommend for your own throwback visit here.

For sentimental sweets: Old Firehall Confectionery (170 Main St.)

Before you arrive at this charming brick building, which once housed the town’s firehall, the aroma of the sweets will tempt you from down the street. Most of the treats are made in-house, and kids (and kids at heart) can watch the process through an observation window inside. From blueberry cotton candy and matcha white hot chocolate bombs to Canadian classics (think: candy apples and maple fudge), you won’t be able to leave without your childhood favourites and gifts for the candy lovers in your life.

For scenic strolling: Toogood Pond Park (280 Main St.)

The leafy trails at this park offer a picturesque walk just steps from Main Street. Weeping willows sway lazily in the autumn breeze as maple leaves in bright yellows, reds and oranges drift to the ground. Canada geese, who use the pond as a summer hangout spot, make their presence known as they prepare to migrate south for the winter. The 1.6-kilometre loop offers variety — wide paved paths, a bridge overlooking a small, human-made waterfall, a wooden walkway cutting through cattails — with plenty of scenic lookouts (and benches) along the way.

For art’s sake: McKay Art Centre (197 Main St.) and Varley Art Gallery (216 Main St.)

The McKay Art Centre, a Victorian-era home with a bright sunroom, belonged to Group of Seven member Frederick Horsman Varley during his last years. Now, the centre is rented out as a studio space and for exhibitions, such as Art of Plenty (currently on until Oct. 16), where you can browse and buy abstract paintings and other pieces by local talent. The larger Varley Art Gallery nearby is open most days and always free — with unique exhibitions, like Montreal-based multimedia artist Chun Hua Catherine Dong’s virtual reality and 3D-printed works addressing the diaspora, gender and belonging.

For family-friendly brunching: Next Door Restaurant (139 Main St.)

Located at the old Unionville Planing Mill, this popular restaurant is the home of Canadian comfort food, presented on signature “brunch towers.” While kids may gravitate to the peanut butter and jelly French toast with panna cotta, jam, bananas, granola and whipped cream, grown-up options include the piled-high plant-based tower for two, with chickpea scrambled “eggs,” avocado, grilled asparagus and other deliciousness. On sunny days, the patio is the place to be, overlooking the restored mill, waterway and surrounding foliage. Reservations recommended on weekends.