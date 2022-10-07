Amar earned $117,799 last year. But he is a freelance photographer with an unpredictable income. How can he sock away more savings?

Amar has a challenge that plagues many freelancers, business owners, and commissioned salespeople — a variable income. This can make it tough to budget without a regular salary from month to month. I think he has the right approach by automating a small transfer of $75 per week into a savings account. Having a modest amount of regular savings that is sustainable and then a manual transfer of funds in good months, can be a good way to approach saving on a variable income.

When self-employed, you also need to budget for income tax and if applicable, sales tax (GST/HST/PST depending on your province or territory of residence). Putting aside tax each month into a separate account or paying regular tax instalments to the government can help make sure you do not get behind and spend money in your bank account that is not really yours. This is really important in the first year or two of self-employment.

Amar’s TFSA is maxed out and he has other investments as well. He might want to consider contributing to an RRSP, especially in years where his income is relatively high. For those with good cash flow who can allocate some savings to long-term goals, I think you need to have a taxable income of more than $50,000 as a rough guideline to consider RRSP contributions. Amar’s income has been more than $100,000 in one of the past three years, and RRSP contributions could have saved him 43 per cent tax at that income level.

Amar is wise to sock away money while he is paying a relatively low rent of $765 per month for one bedroom in a shared apartment. If he and his girlfriend decide to move in together or he buys a place of his own, his costs will likely be higher. He can access up to $35,000 from his RRSP under the Home Buyer’s Plan so contributing to his RRSP does not necessarily mean he is committing those savings to retirement funding.

Although Amar does not state this as a goal, if he wants to cut spending, the glaring item is what he spends on restaurants and entertainment. He seems to go out a lot and admits to cooking at home only 20 per cent of the time and eating out the other 80 per cent. He mentions he usually works in coffee shops and buys a couple Americanos and a cappuccino. He could opt to go to a library instead and could avoid the $15 to $20 cost of daily coffees.

Fancy coffees are the types of recurring, discretionary expenses to target if you want to spend less and save more. If Amar is hitting his savings targets though, I would not be so concerned about the specifics of where the money goes, nor should he be.

Results: He spent about the same. Spending in week one: $1,235.92. Spending in week two: $1,209.68.

How he thinks he did: Amar said that as a result of Heath’s advice he “was very conscious” of his spending habits and much more reflective of where he was choosing to spend his money.

“As a freelancer, there are often weeks were my spending spikes. Client payments come in and I take care of purchases that have been on backlog,” Amar says. “And this week I spent a lot on clothes and birthday celebrations.”

Take-aways: Amar realized he was burning though a lot of money working in cafes and out of the house when he could stay at home.

“I discovered that my home set up is unsettling to me. I feel distracted and I don’t have a good work area,” Amar says, adding that he’s been inspired to create a more inviting workspace.

While Amar recognizes that Heath’s advice will be hard to implement immediately, “over time it will save me money and frankly, make my life better.”

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca