Are your savings in a ‘legacy’ account offering negligible interest? Here’s what to do about it

The premium or high-interest savings account has been a standard banking product for many years. The words “high-interest” or “enhanced” or “premium” are used to distinguish them from more basic savings accounts, which historically paid lower interest.

To earn the relatively higher interest rate, premium saving accounts sometimes require a relatively high balance, such as $5,000, although that’s not always the case. Generally, they allow you to do free self-service transfers to your chequing account at the same bank, but charge hefty fees for other withdrawals.

Prior to the pandemic, these premium savings accounts typically provided a straightforward way to get the best savings rates at the big banks. When the pandemic came along, overall interest rates dropped to ultralow levels. For completely understandable reasons, these premium savings accounts were reduced to paying negligible interest.

The thing is, some of the banks chose not to boost those rates when over-all interest rates started to recover. Instead, they developed a parallel set of premium savings accounts that participate with rising rates, while at the same time allowing rates to languish in the legacy accounts.

That way banks save on interest expense in the legacy accounts for customers who aren’t paying close attention to what they’re getting, while staying competitive on what they offer new customers or more attentive existing clients.

If you find yourself left behind in a legacy account, in most cases it should be easy to make the switch to a competitive version by contacting your bank.

Here’s the lowdown on the annualized interest rates currently paid on both types of premium savings accounts at the six major banks, account by account. Sources for interest rates cited are bank websites as of last Friday.

At RBC Royal Bank, the RBC Enhanced Savings Account pays 0.005 per cent if you maintain a balance of at least $10,000, or 0.001 per cent on a lessor balance of at least $5,000. (For clarity, the latter of the two rates is one thousandth of one per cent.) On its website, RBC says with this account you “enjoy premium interest rates on balances of $5,000 or more.” If you keep $10,000 in your account for a year, that earns you 50 cents, while a $5,000 balance earns you five cents. This appears to be the lowest rate on offer among the big bank legacy premium savings accounts.

Meanwhile, the RBC High Interest eSavings Account pays 1.1 per cent on all balances, which is $110 a year if you have $10,000 in your account.

At TD Bank, the TD High Interest Savings Account pays annualized interest of 0.05 per cent, provided you maintain a balance of at least $5,000. That amounts to $5 a year on a $10,000 balance, or $2.50 a year on a $5,000 balance. TD’s website describes it as a “high interest rate on balances of $5,000 or more.”

Meanwhile, the TD ePremium Savings Account pays 1.25 per cent if you maintain a $10,000 balance. That’s $125 a year with $10,000 in your account.

At BMO Bank of Montreal, BMO’s Premium Rate Savings Account pays 0.01 per cent with no minimum balance. That amounts to $1 a year on a $10,000 balance. In contrast, the BMO Savings Amplifier Account pays 1.4 per cent, or $140 a year, on the same sized account. BMO also offers the Savings Builder Account which pays 1.9 per cent when you increase the balance by at least $200 each month, but 0.5 per cent otherwise.

Scotiabank’s Momentum Savings Account pays regular interest of 0.4 per cent plus a bonus of 0.1 per cent for going 90 days without a withdrawal provided you maintain a balance of at least $5,000. Potentially that’s 0.5 per cent or $50 if you have $10,000 in the account. (Scotiabank’s website indicates it is “no longer for sale” as a new account.)

Meanwhile, the Scotiabank MomentumPLUS Savings Account pays regular interest of 1.35 per cent plus bonus interest for foregoing withdrawals. You earn maximum bonus interest of 1.1 per cent for leaving your savings untouched 360 days, which would earn 2.45 per cent in total. That would be $245 a year on a $10,000 balance.

The other two big banks — CIBC and National Bank — offer competitive premium savings accounts, but don’t have uncompetitive legacy versions.

The CIBC eAdvantage Savings Account pays 1.25 per cent regular interest with no minimum balance, plus potential bonus interest of 0.75 per cent if you deposit at least $200 per month. That potentially amounts to 2.0 per cent or $200 if you keep $10,000 in the account for a year.

The National Bank High Interest Savings Account pays 1.25 per cent regular interest with no minimum balance requirements. That’s $125 a year on a $10,000 balance.

In addition to regular interest rates, several banks offer temporary promotional rates for opening a new premium savings account. Several allow you to earn four per cent or more annualized interest (current regular and bonus interest combined) for three to five months on “eligible” deposits.

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com