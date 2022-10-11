First Look - 2024 GMC Sierra HD

If anyone tries to tell you that true old-school beat-‘em-over-the-head competition is dead and gone, feel free to point them towards Detroit-based manufacturers of full-sized trucks. Hot on the heels of Ford and Chevrolet throwing the covers off their own updated workhorses, GMC joins the fray with a thoroughly reworked Sierra HD.

Updated Face

Starting with the exterior, the brand has tweaked this truck’s styling with an updated front fascia and a raft of new grille designs. While it is still every inch a GMC, and sufficiently different in appearance from its Chevy brother, the new lamps (now with animated lighting) and other tweaks ensure yer buddies on the jobsite will know you’re rocking a ’24. Each trim gets a different take on the same theme, ensuring the off-road AT4 looks sufficiently different from the high-zoot Denali Ultimate. A smattering of new paint colours and wheel options complete the exterior updates. However, as your parents taught you – it is what’s inside that counts.

Huge screens

Gone are the old PlaySkool-type plastics and screens the size of a smartphone, replaced with better materials and a raft of high-tech displays. The centerpiece of Sierra’s new (and now competitive) interior is the available 13.4-inch tablet-style touchscreen. Situated in a landscape orientation, the infotainment jumbotron packs a yaffle of features sure to delight both the Id and Ego sides of an owner’s personality. More on that in a minute. Also on tap are an available heads-up display measuring 15 inches and a reconfigurable instrument cluster spanning 12.3 inches, creating a huge – and welcome – amount of digital real estate.

High-end towing and trailering tech

Recognizing owners of HD trucks appreciate both tools and toys in equal measure, that huge infotainment display serves up the likes of Alexa integration and controls for massaging seats in some models, while also being a hub for one of the most comprehensive suite of towing assists in this segment. The so-called ‘transparent trailer’ camera view has been expanded to gooseneck/5th -wheel rigs (one of fourteen views), blind zone alerts now extend to areas around the trailer, and a GCW alert now warns when drivers are overloading the truck. In short, GMC knows their customers tend to haul a lot of gear and are giving them the tools to do so safely. These screens and suites of digital helpers, combined with a massive leap in material quality, finally permit the Sierra HD to play on level footing with the big boys from Ford and Ram.

Diesel tweaks

Under the hood, engineers have tweaked the Duramax turbodiesel for more power, jacking output to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. While GMC has yet to break the four-figure barrier for twist, they are claiming a robust power curve which means there is up to 25 percent more torque available at low engine speeds in order to help with towing duties. Every Sierra HD, whether powered by the 6.6-litre Duramax or 6.6-litre gasser, now receives the company’s ten-speed automatic transmission. The gasoline-powered mill sees no change in stated output (401hp/464tq) but the extra transmission cogs should do a better job of keeping engine speed in the meaty parts of its power band.