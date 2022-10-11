Head to Head - 2023 Acura Integra Elite A-Spec MT vs. 2022 Subaru WRX Sport-tech

The Rex might not be as nice to look at, but it isn’t trying to impress anyone. The tiny headlights are awkward and the cladding, functional or not, is pure 2000s Pontiac. Overall, though, this is textbook WRX. They’ve improved it inside, with a large touchscreen, better quality plastics and great seats but it’s still rough around the edges with that distinct econobox smell.

There’s no such smell in the Acura, which is a nice upgrade over the Civic interior and a massive upgrade over what you get in the WRX. It feels more expensive in every way, the seats are more comfortable, visibility is about as good as it gets and the ELS sound system is easily the best you’ll find at this price point. Exterior styling is a toss up but inside it’s a clear win for Acura. Go ahead, get the WRX dirty, and don’t worry about those mud-caked Blundstones but make sure you dust off your Gucci loafers before getting into the Integra.

Driving experience

This is why you’ve chosen one of these cars rather than some boring crossover. If you’re a driving enthusiast, both of them come with manual transmissions to help you get the most out of their turbo motors. For those that would rather not shift you can also get them with automatics—a CVT in both cases. Both the cars I drove for this comparison were manual.

Both cars also get turbocharged four-cylinders under the hood. The one in the Acura is a 2.0-litre and makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels. Manual cars get a helical limited-sip differential. CVT equipped cars do not.

The WRX has a 2.4-litre boxer that makes 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. That’s significantly more. And it feels like it from the driver’s seat. The WRX also has four-wheel traction, which means it’s in a completely different league than the Integra in terms of acceleration. In testing Car and Driver clocked the WRX running from zero-60mph in 5.5 seconds. The best the Integra could muster was 7.0, a massive difference and not much quicker than it was 25 years ago.

Luckily for the Integra, its lack of forward momentum doesn’t mean that it’s not fun. It is. Each and every one of those 200 horses are felt and put to good use. There’s virtually no torque steer, and it revs quickly and cleanly with a combination of virtual and real exhaust sound that brings back memories of Hondas past. They were slow then, and slow now, but never failed to bring a smile to your face.

Where the Acura shines is the way it handles a back road. It has great steering that weights up nicely at speed and it has good brakes and really good chassis tuning. Thanks to the limited slip you can squirt out of corners using every available bit of power and drive the bejesus out of it. Even better, this front driver doesn’t feel like it wants to understeer out of every corner.

When it comes to the shift linkage, Hondas boast some of the best ones and the 6-speed in the Integra is another shining example. It’s precise and snicks through each gate with a healthy, yet delicate shove. You’ll never want to stop shifting gears in this car. Better yet, the ride is always smooth and composed no matter what drive mode you’re in. This is a softer, slightly less sharp Civic Si that went to etiquette school and has a thumping stereo to boot.

Things are harsher in the WRX but it falls short of uncomfortable. The seats are good but not as good as in the Integra, and the dampers feel about 100 per cent stiffer. But it still has good suspension travel and the sure footedness and traction of a Nubian ibex. Subaru’s famous symmetrical AWD system means you can play in any weather. And manual transmission equipped cars get a viscous coupling centre limited-slip differential. What does all that mean? You can drive hard in the snow, in the rain, on bumpy surfaces, gravel, anything really. If you have enough ground clearance you can roll over it with ease. It’s the kind of confidence you get with off-roaders, except in a sedan. I’ve never felt more at ease with a sporty car on downtown Toronto’s bumpy potholed streets, and that alone is worth the Subaru’s price of admission.

Practicality

This is an easy win for Acura. Its small modestly powerful motor might not provide the greatest acceleration but it is remarkably efficient. Highway mileage was consistently in the low 6L/100 km range and about eight in the city. After a week, my combined average sat at 7.2L/100 km making it one of the most efficient gas cars I’ve tested in a while.

It was the opposite in the Subie. Blame the larger engine and the all-wheel drive system. Both make for a heavier and thirstier car. The best combined rating I got with the WRX was 10.4L/100 km.

The Acura is also roomier with more rear leg room and has an enormous space under the hatch that will swallow golf clubs, dog strollers, and groceries at the same time. The Subaru is still plenty roomy even for taller rear passengers and it has a generous trunk but it’s hard to compete with a hatchback for pure utility (Please bring the WRX wagon back, Subaru).

Features

The Subaru WRX is at another disadvantage here but that’s only because we’re testing the manual transmission car. When it’s equipped with this gearbox you do not get Subaru’s Eyesight tech, which includes things like adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist, reverse automatic braking, emergency assist steering, and forward collision warning and mitigation.

Pretty much all of that is standard on the Integra Elite A-Spec, and you don’t have to choose the automatic to get it.

It’s fairly even with the infotainment systems, which is to say neither are the greatest but the Subaru takes another hit because it still doesn’t support wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The Integra does. The 11.6-inch portrait oriented screen, on the other hand looks nicer and has better visuals than the Integra’s nine-inch screen but neither come close to the standard set by brands like Hyundai and Kia.

Both cars appeal to the millennial demographic so both get the sound systems right. The 11-speaker Harman Kardon in the WRX sounds really good with crisp highs and deep bass but is outperformed by the excellent ELS system in the Integra.

Value

Both offer a lot of car for the money and both can basically do it all. They’re sports cars, family cars, and grocery getters all in one.

The base WRX is priced lower at $30,995 versus the base Integra at $34,350 but you can get a manual even on the lowest trim with the WRX. To row your own gears in the Integra you have to spring for the top trim which at $42,550 is still significantly more than the Sport-tech WRX I tested that carries an MSRP of $39,295.

Factor in that the Subaru has a lot more power and all-wheel drive and it’s easily the better value here.

Still, if the Acura’s junior-luxury cabin is what you’re into, the price makes more sense. We still wish Acura would unlock the option of the manual on all trims and maybe they will one day, but for now you have to pay to play.

Verdict

I’m thrilled that we can still go to a showroom today and buy these brand new (relatively) affordable cars with a manual transmission. The Acura has a really great interior, lots of cargo space, and is still a lot of fun to drive despite needing about 50 more horsepower. The Subaru is even more fun to drive, but the gearbox isn’t as good, and it’s nowhere near as efficient as the Integra. It’s a really difficult decision but the Acura is my pick this time. I think.

The vehicles were provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.