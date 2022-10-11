Review - 2022 Kia Rio Premium

Just Enough Power and Fun to Drive

From a technical standpoint, the Rio is fine, but not particularly exciting. Don’t expect hot hatchback acceleration from its 120-horsepower 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine.

But with 112 lb-ft of torque on tap and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that mimics a conventional automatic thanks to fake gear ratios (Kia calls it iVT), the little Rio gets up and going with little fuss, even allowing itself to overtake cars without sounding like its tiny engine will eject its way out of the hood.

The Rio is tossable, meaning it stays firmly planted on the road even at high speeds, yet it also feels light on its feet. This makes it rather fun to drive, coming through as a grown-up, refined and almost European ride, rather than a cheap penalty box on wheels.

Fuel consumption is rather impressive too. During my time with the car, I averaged 6.2L/100 km, which is lower than Kia’s 6.5L/100 km claims.

Tight Rear Seat and Hard to Find

Perhaps where the Rio is a bit of a letdown is in its cramped rear seating area. Kia now only sells this car as a five-door hatchback here in Canada, which is a tad shorter (320 mm) than the old Rio sedan. This inevitably leads to less rear passenger space, especially with taller adults up front. On the upside, the hatchback’s configuration yields impressive cargo space, going from 388 liters in the sedan, to 493 litres in the hatchback.

Lower those rear seatbacks, however, and the Lilliputian Rio gives way to 928 litres of available cargo volume. Those are impressive numbers considering its size, but it’s still behind its only real competitor, the Mitsubishi Mirage (1,331 litres).

And then there’s the cold hard truth about the 2022 Kia Rio: it’s availability or lack thereof. Indeed, in 2022, affordable doesn’t necessarily mean attainable. Waiting lists for a Rio in Canada are at least a full year and, in some cases, even longer!

But then again, is any car available in this day and age? If you’re patient enough and still looking for a straight-forward, cheap and reliable automobile that won’t break the wallet in gas bills, then yes, the charming Kia Rio is definitely worth the wait.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.