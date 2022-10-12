First Drive - 2023 Nissan Ariya

Looking at the Ariya in person, there’s certainly a sense of futuristic sophistication there. The standard LED lights bring a large and bright V-shaped element to the grille and a flat, textured panel artistically hides various sensors.

We happened to cross paths with a colleague testing a 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 at the same time around Nashville and parked them side by side for a closer look and some quick photos. This Nissan has a steeper-sloping rear glass, with a twin shark fin antenna and a more aggressive rear spoiler that portrays a more SUV-coupe side profile compared to the ID.4’s more conventional shape, even though I preferred the ID.4’s more open alloy wheel design over the Nissan’s fully-covered aero-focused rims.

Climbing into our U.S.-spec Empower+ tester, there’s a notable step up in elegance from the ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 interiors. There are LED accents within the doors and under the dash that continues the nose shield’s 3D Japanese “kumiko” pattern. There’s plenty of legroom made available by pushing interior climate control components under the hood – although that does mean no frunk, which will disappoint some EV owners.

There are also very few buttons or switches outside of the steering wheel, with climate controls smoothly integrated into the natural wood grain finish on the dash. Also unique is a centre console with can be powered back and forth, and also incorporates lit up buttons into the wood grain, which still provide haptic feedback when touched. These adjust the Drive mode to Eco or Sport when pushed up or down, respectively, though there’s no noticeable boost in power for Sport mode.

The e-step function allows the driver to toggle between more or less regeneration modes, but it won’t achieve Tesla Model 3-like heavy retardation in the switchbacks, or bring the Ariya to a full stop. Both my driving partner and I missed the extra driving involvement and more precise control a regeneration paddle would add here, as in the Chevrolet Bolt or others.

Speaking of driving fun, the Ariya has a comfortable and quiet personality, but it’s no powerhouse, at least in front-wheel drive form with the larger battery we tested. It offers 238 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque, which is a step up from the FWD offerings with the standard battery, which is rated at 214 hp and 221 torque. It’s a typically smooth and refined EV experience.

All-wheel drive versions will offer increasingly more power as you rise up trim levels, with 335 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque in Evolve e-4orce models, while Platinum+ versions hit 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque. These AWD models will likely compare better with its Korean rivals, although for now there’s no performance model to battle the Kia EV6 or Mustang Mach-E GT’s.

Nissan has clearly learned and adapted from its ground-breaking Leaf, which debuted more than 11 years ago in Canada. The Ariya features active liquid cooling on its batteries and CCS charging, two features not available on Nissan’s pioneering but aging Leaf EV, which is passively air-cooled and therefore limited in fast charging speeds. Unfortunately, the Ariya tops out at a max DC quick-charging speed of 130 kW, or roughly half the speed of its key Korean rivals from Hyundai and Kia.

The company says it chose components that favour a flatter DC charging curve instead of a high spike which quickly then drops to lower speeds. That may be the case, but Nissan’s quoted 20-80% quick charge times suggests its notably slower to charge overall, coming in at 35 minutes for the Ariya of with the smaller 63 kWh battery, and 40 minutes for the larger 87 kWh pack.

Using the 7.2 kW onboard charger, Nissan quotes Level 2 charge times of 10.5 and 14 hours to 80 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively, which suggests Nissan is not recommending against fully charging every night. But given the relatively small three-four kWh buffer between the Ariya’s total and usable battery capacity and the chemistry of the underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery, owners will likely be wise to charge to 90 per cent or so in normal use, as other companies using similar chemistries often do.

Buyers looking for a family-friendly EV will find that the Ariya is not the least expensive or quickest-charging in this class, but offers a high level of future-ready sophistication in a comfortably roomy yet compact package that is roughly the size of a Rogue on the outside but closer to a Murano on the inside.

