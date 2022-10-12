First Look - Polestar 3

In what is one of the less well-kept secrets in the car world in recent memory, Polestar has – officially pulled the wraps off its next model, the Polestar 3. So named thanks to its being the third model Polestar has released. It is a two-row SUV with a fully electric dual-motor powertrain capable of making up to 517 horsepower and 671 pound-feet of torque, and with 489 hp and 620 lb-ft in entry-level form. It is also the first Polestar planned for production on two continents: North America (the US) and Asia (China).

It is a dual-motor AWD set-up but if you were looking to preserve range, the front axle can be de-coupled (the vehicle runs a rear bias as standard) to conserve battery power. In the right conditions, the Polestar 3 can achieve up to 610 km of range, thanks to an 111 kW h battery pack. It gets a mechanical heat pump as standard, so you don’t have to spend precious electrons heating up the vehicle, thereby increasing range even in adverse conditions. Conditions, say, that we might find in Canadian winters.

Further, if you find yourself with power to spare at the end of the day, the Polestar 3 will soon be available with vehicle-to-load charging, providing the ability to perhaps power a campsite.

Inside a cabin finished with sustainable leather, wool and MicroTech upholstery, we find the use of Nvidia Drive computing that processes data from five external cameras to provide high-performance driver aids as well as radar sensors within the vehicle that can do everything from sensing driver fatigue, to ensuring that no pets or children get left behind after parking. There are two interior cameras, meanwhile, that watch the driver’s eyes to alert them when drowsy or distracted.

Working in partnership with the Nvidia tech is Android Automotive that features Google Built-in tech that provided access to on-board apps such as Google Maps, Spotify, and Google Assistant. All of this can be updated through automatic over-the-air updates.

While the Polestar 3 is available win two states of powertrain tune, all trims get dual-chamber four-corner air suspension as standard and with dampers that can adjust once every two milliseconds to provide progress that’s soft when needed on rougher terrain, or firmer when moving through highway sweepers. Other standard features include a full-length panoramic moonroof, LED lighting, 21-inch alloy wheels and Brembo brakes.

Options include high-performance Pirelli P-Zero tires, 22-inch wheels and LiDAR laser scanning for improved autonomous performance.

Expect deliveries of the Polestar 3 starting in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a basic price of US$83,900.

This story was compiled using only information supplied by the manufacturer.