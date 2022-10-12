Why hair is such a potent protest symbol

In the 1970s, the natural hair movement brought with it an examination of how Black people’s hair had been controlled by colonial structures and ideals for generations. It remains just as charged today: It was only in 2019 that California’s CROWN act began protecting Black students and employees from discrimination related to their hair.

Black women’s hair “has been a source of great pain and great joy,” Holness says. “Even more so than complexion, hair and hair texture are some of the things that define your Blackness. What Black women were told to do was cover it up; we don’t want to see it. Wear wigs, wrap it, because that texture is not valuable or good or pretty or professional.” Black women wearing natural hair is still a political statement, she says, five decades after Angela Davis and Audre Lorde wore Afros proudly at the time of the civil rights protests of the 1960s and 70s.

Holness lists some of the words used to describe natural Black hair: “unruly, untamed, dramatic, unkempt, over-the-top, scary. Think Scary Spice — she wasn’t scary, that was prejudice talking.”

The film also deals with the sexualization of natural Black hair. “Men are afraid of women’s hair,” says Holness. “Exoticism of Black women is very much connected to their hair, a feline, aggressive sexualized package. That goes with the myth that men can’t control themselves.”

Again, it is about choice. “For Black women, we don’t need to straighten it for the European gaze, but if we want to we can.”

Cutting hair in support of the women’s rights protests in Iran is a very effective way of getting attention, Holness says. “It is brilliant, because cutting hair is very powerful,” she says. “There is a sense that a woman’s beauty is very connected to her hair. I love that they are taking this narrative, hair cutting as act of revolution, saying, ‘You can’t control us.’”

Other forms of hair protest have included the Russian band Pussy Riot’s electric-coloured dye (green, to match their prison uniforms), and Vivienne Westwood shaving her head in 2014 to bring attention to the climate crisis. Even the first flappers shocked the establishment by chopping their hair short into bobs and donning androgynous silhouettes. It’s a mixed bag of images and metaphors, but it shows how hair so often serves as symbolism wrought in keratin.

The politics and values around hair is something Carolyn Mila Shariff, master colour technician at Thic Hair Studio in Toronto, thinks about a lot. She is uncomfortable with French actresses being lauded for cutting off their hair in solidarity because there are no consequences for them doing so. “Hair grows back. It can take a long time, but it grows back,” she says. “The women protesting in Iran by cutting off their hair and going out without head coverings are putting their and their loved ones’ physical safety at risk. They’re being incarcerated, beaten and killed for showing autonomy, rather than confirming to their government’s forced idea of feminine beauty.”

Hair is a point of control, she says, as many women’s issues are. “There are so few things as women that we have control over. But our hair belongs to us. No one — men, the government and even our hairdresser — should be telling us what to do with it.” She acknowledges the delicate dance hair professionals do between parsing trends and beauty standards and recommending what will be empowering for their clients. “My job as a hairdresser isn’t to dictate what is beautiful or feminine or appropriate,” Shariff says. “It’s to facilitate women feeling as much like themselves as possible.”

Who’s eponymous fashion label is very much focused on self-expression, something she never takes for granted now that she lives in Canada. “It has been a new chapter of my life, to get to know who I am, get to know my style after years of not being accepted by friends or men because they didn’t like the way I dressed,” she explains. “There were too many restrictions on me. Now my clothing line is based on my personal style.”

She fervently wishes the same freedom of expression for her countrywomen, someday soon.

