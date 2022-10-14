I’ve seen the aurora borealis before, but what I learned in Churchill made the northern lights even more magical

The northern lights are a “visually stunning event that speaks directly to our emotions,” said Scott D. Young, planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum. “No understanding is required to ‘get it,’” he added, but knowing what causes the lights can enhance the experience.

“It reminds us that we live in a much larger universe than just our personal corner of a tiny planet, and that we are connected to the universe in deeply profound and meaningful ways,” Young explained.

Looking up at the aurora, recognizing the pretty lights as a link to our wider universe, I understood that a wonder explained by science is no less of a wonder. It may be quite the opposite. “I think knowing the science behind the lights makes them even more magical,” said Young.

Better known for its polar bears, Churchill reportedly has more than 300 nights of aurora activity per year, yet it’s an undersung northern lights destination; typically the Yukon and Northwest Territories grab the bulk of Canada’s aurora tourism trade.

But among those who study the skies, the town has a remarkable legacy. From 1957 to 1985, the Churchill Rocket Research Range hosted a stream of scientists, who launched more than 3,500 atmospheric sounding rockets and studied the effects of the aurora on long-distance communication capabilities. This work helped unravel the mysteries of the upper atmosphere and aurora borealis.

“They would literally fire rockets into the aurora storms and measure all of the stuff going on,” said Young. “The science collected at Churchill forms the basis for today’s theories and predictions of the northern lights.”

But Churchill is not all about the science. Frontiers North’s itinerary also offered the opportunity to understand the town’s cultural heritage. On a tour of the Itsanitaq Museum, I saw how Inuit artists expressed the complexity of the phenomenon through intricate soapstone carvings.

During our first night, between photography tips and techniques, our guide Mike Gere described the beliefs of various cultures: Vikings thought the phenomenon was light reflecting off the Valkyries’ armour. The Cree believe the lights are the spirits of their ancestors.

I saw the northern lights each of the five nights I spent in Churchill. But that night at Wapusk was the most dramatic of them all. Sometimes the display resembled sheets of rain coming down; other times, like an oily vapour sliding across the sky.

Nothing was diminished by the fact that the aurora forecast, based on research done right here in Churchill, had told us to expect the show. In fact, I was pleased to have my camera set up in anticipation and delighted in capturing the lights arching over the teepee.

The northern lights, I now understood, can be both a spiritual and scientific connection to unseen worlds. And as I learned in Churchill, one side — the emotional or the rational — does not dispel the other.

Karen Gardiner travelled as a guest of Frontiers North Adventures, which did not review or approve this article.