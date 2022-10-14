In a magical country halfway around the world, I went hiking in the kingdom in the clouds

But our exploration is enough to get acquainted with the quad-taxing downhills and cardio-testing climbs; rainforests moody with mist, moss and mystery (where it’s easy to imagine why old tales of demoness hauntings abounded); and sweeping alpine meadows flecked with delicate wildflowers and flanked by mountains. After hours of sweaty walking, we’re regularly rewarded with views of wide-open fields in gradations of green, terraced rice paddies, and hillsides dotted with rammed-earth houses.

The trail also crosses a dozen mountain passes, two national parks (Jigme Dorji and Phrumsengla), nine dzongkhags (districts) and 27 gewogs (villages) — including more remote and rural areas where few travellers go.

“We didn’t do this to build a tourist trail,” Sam Blyth, founder of the Bhutan Canada Foundation, explains at a small media get-together in Thimphu. “We wanted to use the trail as a means of community development.” He first came to Bhutan in 1988, with Pierre Elliott Trudeau as his expedition buddy, and promptly fell in love with the country, inspiring his philanthropic interest in it.

Each of the trail’s 28 sections will have a local guide, Blyth adds, and each gewog will take ownership of their respective section. The villages will draw in trekkers with food, accommodations (like homestays at traditional farmhouses) and souvenirs, which will help spread needed tourist dollars into hitherto unvisited places.

Bhutan’s approach to tourism has long made the country an anomaly on the global scene. It didn’t begin welcoming foreigners until 1974, and since then, its tourism motto has been “high value, low volume.” That meant ensuring travellers wouldn’t overwhelm what nature or the small nation could handle. In 2019, visitor arrivals numbered just about 316,000, according to the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

In June, the government announced a major (and controversial) change: It raised the amount of a tourist tax, called the Sustainable Development Fee, up to $200 (U.S.) per person, per night.

How many travellers will balk at the hefty sum remains to be seen, but it’s contributing to the perception of Bhutan as a developing nation that’s also surprisingly expensive and exclusive. Still, in an age of rampant overtourism, it’s refreshing to see a country choose the path less trampled.

The fee is meant to funnel investment to good causes, including sustainability, infrastructure and youth programs, as well as help fund the country’s free-for-all health care and education. Protective of its lush land, which has more than 70 per cent forest cover, Bhutan is one of the rare places on Earth that can brag about being carbon-negative.

On our last day, we set out for the country’s most iconic sight: Paro Taktsang, also known as the Tiger’s Nest monastery, in the upper Paro Valley. While it’s not a part of the Trans Bhutan Trail, many guided itineraries here, including the G Adventures tours, include it as an essential stop.

It’s an architectural feat that’s even more astounding in person than in pictures — I can’t grasp how it’s been built on the side of a cliff, about 800 metres above the valley. Reaching it requires a nearly all-uphill hike for around four kilometres, passing century-old oak trees and strung-out prayer flags. In this deeply spiritual country, it’s believed the colourful cloths will carry blessings with each flutter.

Although the path to the monastery is well worn, today we’re sharing it with just a few horses, donkeys and scant other travellers. I have no doubt that before long, the tourists will return. Not the masses, but the ones who’ll care, drawn by the allure of a destination nicknamed “the last Shangri-La” for its pristine beauty and devotion to going its own way.

Wing Sze Tang travelled as a guest of G Adventures and the Trans Bhutan Trail, which did not review or approve this article.