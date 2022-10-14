Love modern art? This capital city will soon open a multimillion-dollar museum destination

Destination art

There’s a major, new art attraction coming to Sydney, Australia: Considered the city’s most significant cultural development since the Opera House was unveiled, the Sydney Modern Project will open on Dec. 3. Part of a $344-million (AUD) renovation to the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the new building features an underground gallery housed in a decommissioned WWII fuel tank. Works from 900 Australia and international artists will be on display, including commissioned pieces by Tokyo’s Yayoi Kusama and Waradgerie (Wiradjuri) artist Lorraine Connelly-Northey. Directly linked to the Royal Botanic Garden, the gallery will also feature a new public art garden, kids’ spaces and a greater emphasis on First Nations art. Admission will be free.

Hotel homage

This winter there will be a new place to stay near Ontario ski country: a boutique hotel with a long history, right on Collingwood’s main street. Opening Dec. 15 (but bookable now), the Dorchester Hotel takes over an 1895-built property that was originally the Dominion Hotel, and later converted to apartments. Locals Tammy and Chris Millsap have restored the landmark to its former glory, uncovering the original brick façade, and paying homage to the past with retro details such as checkerboard flooring in the 30 individually decorated rooms.

Birds of feather

Think gulls are boring? A mid-November visit to the Niagara River corridor might change your mind. That’s when the river, recognized in 2019 as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance, comes alive with 100,000 migratory birds, including geese, ducks, swans and 19 species of gulls. Keep an eye out for great black-backed gulls (the world’s largest), Bonaparte’s gulls (identifiable by their distinctive black heads) and Sabine’s gulls (which nest as far north as Greenland) — but hold on tight to your fries. Come February, the region will also play host to Birds on the Niagara, the only international birding festival in North America, with events on both sides of the border.

Thrills and chills

Halloween comes once a year, but Salem, Mass., offers scares anytime. The New England city is infamous for its 1692 witch trials and was also the setting for the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” If you visit this October, you’ll arrive in time for the 40th anniversary of Salem Haunted Happenings, touted as the largest Halloween celebration in the world, a month-long event complete with psychic fairs, ghost hunts and mock witch trials. Otherwise, Salem tours themed around everything witchy and weird, including candlelit trips to haunted houses and “Hocus Pocus” filming locations, run year-round.