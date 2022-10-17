Thinkific Labs have been on the rise, while Shopify struggles to pivot. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

CareRx Corp. CRRX-T (+13.68%)

Recently, the Toronto-based firm signed a contract to provide services to hundreds of seniors across facilities in Atlantic Canada. CareRx offers specialty pharmacy services, like delivering medications, to over 97,000 seniors in long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes across Canada. After plunging almost 41 per cent since October 2021, news of the deal sent shares of CareRx up.

Thinkific Labs Inc. THNC-T (+21.60%)

Shares of Thinkific Labs have sunk more than 33 per cent in the past six months. Vancouver-based Thinkific Labs helps offers cloud-based software to help entrepreneurs make and sell online learning products. Yet, despite a downturn in the tech market and reporting a US$10.1 million net loss in its most recent quarter, shares of Thinkific Labs have been on the rise this month.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. OGD-T (+17.39%)

After experiencing an almost 53 per cent decline over the past six months, the stock price of Orbit Garant Drilling rose in October. Based out of Val-d’Or, Orbit Garant Drilling is one of Canada’s biggest drilling companies. Orbit Garant Drilling reported record revenue in the fourth quarter and a 19.7 per cent increase in its fiscal 2022 revenue compared to the year prior. Orbit Garant Drilling’s gross profit in the fourth quarter also more than doubled compared to the same quarter in 2021.

LOSERS

Goodfood Market Corp. FOOD-T (-31.40%)

On Friday, shares of Goodfood Market tumbled almost 16 per cent after it announced a strategic refocus. The Montréal-based company offers online grocery and meal kit delivery services. To increase cash flow, Goodfood Market will phase out its On-Demand grocery delivery service and instead focus on its meal kits. Despite the high demand for online grocery delivery and reporting record revenue at the height of the pandemic, shares of Goodfood have fallen more than 95 per cent since the start of 2021.