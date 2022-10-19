This season’s fall boot trends will work for years to come

This year, the fall boot trends are giving it 110 per cent. The Fall 2022 collections in February saw ample standout styles stomping down the runway, then a few clear trends then made their way to the world of street style during September’s fashion month. And because we want to make sure you’re investing your money in a worthy silhouette that’ll carry you through season after season, we analyzed it all and put together the most timeless and wearable must-have fall boots.
Here to help you kick off the season in style are statement-making white boots, chunky lug soles, ’80s slouch silhouettes and It knee-high boots seen on street style stars all over the sidewalks of fashion month. Take your pick and get in the game.
Knee-high boots: If we had to pick one fall boot that reigns supreme this season, it’d have to be the knee-high styles. We saw an abundance of street-style inspo this past fashion week: from regular fashion week attendees like Eva Chen and Tamu Macpherson to the biggest influencers Aimee Song and Leonie Hanne, we’re pretty sure everyone packed at least one pair in their suitcases. Even Anna Wintour was spotted in multiple pairs! Take cues from the fashionable set and style these versatile boots with everything from white jeans to midi pleated skirts.
Co boots, $1,620, ssense.com SHOP HERE
Staud boots, $495, staud.clothing SHOP HERE
Mango boots, $200, mango.com SHOP HERE
White boots: If you’re looking for an unexpected alternative to your classic black boot, then consider a pair in white. It makes for a statement look but is still neutral, as opposed to a bold colour you might not love as much next year. Surprisingly wearable, white boots can seamlessly pair with whatever you’ve got going in your closet, especially if you’re someone who veers toward a soft white, cream and beige colour palette. The best part? This season, this colour is available in a wide range of styles—from over-the-knee to knee-high to flat lug soles—so you’re bound to find a pair to your liking.
Ba&Sh boots, $775, ba-sh.com SHOP HERE
Lug-sole boots: Rugged lug sole boots add the perfect amount of edge to the grunge and preppy looks in full swing this fall, but fashion week go-ers proved this style goes with plaid mini skirts, wide-legged pants and everything in between. They’re also a super practical choice of footwear with their traction soles, giving you a better grip on whatever surface you plan to walk on.
Ganni boots, $575, ganni.com SHOP HERE
Sorel boots, $220, sorelfootwear.ca SHOP HERE
Reformation boots, $405, thereformation.com SHOP HERE
Slouchy boots: The ‘80s have given us so much sartorial inspiration, from bold shoulders to bodysuits to this season’s slouchy boot, which was worn most iconically by Princess Diana. We spotted them at Saint Laurent and Isabel Marant a couple of seasons ago, but the relaxed retro style has really taken hold this season, adopted by fashion girls from Emily Ratajkowski to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Style them with straight-legged jeans and a white knit sweater for a contemporary, minimalist approach or with a flowy floral midi dress for a bohemian spin.
Michael Michael Kors boots, $298, michaelkors.com SHOP HERE
Paris Texas boots, $780, farfetch.com SHOP HERE
Schutz boots, $300, schutz-shoes.com SHOP HERE
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.
Renée Tse is the editor of The Kit Chinese edition, based in Toronto. She writes about beauty and fashion. Reach her via email: rtse@thekit.ca
