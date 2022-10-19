This season’s fall boot trends will work for years to come

This year, the fall boot trends are giving it 110 per cent. The Fall 2022 collections in February saw ample standout styles stomping down the runway, then a few clear trends then made their way to the world of street style during September’s fashion month. And because we want to make sure you’re investing your money in a worthy silhouette that’ll carry you through season after season, we analyzed it all and put together the most timeless and wearable must-have fall boots.

Here to help you kick off the season in style are statement-making white boots, chunky lug soles, ’80s slouch silhouettes and It knee-high boots seen on street style stars all over the sidewalks of fashion month. Take your pick and get in the game.

Knee-high boots: If we had to pick one fall boot that reigns supreme this season, it’d have to be the knee-high styles. We saw an abundance of street-style inspo this past fashion week: from regular fashion week attendees like Eva Chen and Tamu Macpherson to the biggest influencers Aimee Song and Leonie Hanne, we’re pretty sure everyone packed at least one pair in their suitcases. Even Anna Wintour was spotted in multiple pairs! Take cues from the fashionable set and style these versatile boots with everything from white jeans to midi pleated skirts.

Co boots, $1,620, ssense.com SHOP HERE