I ate my way through Colombia, from crunchy ‘big booty’ ants to homestyle food-market dishes

Espinosa, who worked in advertising before becoming a self-taught chef, said it was painful to see traditional foods and cooking methods forgotten or falling out of favour in areas affected by poverty, climate change and ongoing conflict.

Through her non-profit foundation Funleo, Espinosa and her daughter and business partner, Laura Hernández Espinosa, support and promote Colombia’s diverse food heritage and tourism potential in remote communities.

The foundation helps growers create supply chains with Bogota restaurants and food-product business opportunities, teaches sustainable agriculture and nutrition, and runs workshops and labs to identify new edible species and markets.

Hernández Espinosa, who is Leo’s sommelier as well, is also earning accolades for her region-inspired Territorio line of spirits, served in the restaurant’s upstairs bar, La Sala de Laura, one of Bogota’s hottest cocktail spots. I had a non-alcoholic pairing of her drinks with my meal, including the herbaceous Dry Forest Water and the bright, juicy Fake Isabelina Wine.

Eager to better understand the nation’s devoted relationship with food, I headed to Bogota’s markets to see biodiversity in action.

“Markets in Colombia keep many of (our) very deep traditions,” explained my Bogota-born guide Andrés Salcedo Vargas. “This is a place where you will have, from a cultural point of view, a big mix of what is Colombia, including magical realism.”

Colombians live to eat, he said, as we waited in line for breakfast from a stall at Plaza de Mercado Paloquemao, a sprawling flower and produce market.

“That’s lechona, my favourite dish in the whole world,” he said happily as a vendor scooped pork mixed with rice, yellow peas and spices, all cooked inside a whole pig, onto paper plates. It came topped with a shard of mahogany-coloured crispy pork skin.

We sat on concrete steps to eat, drinking refreshing lulo fruit juice, which reminded me of citrus mixed with pineapple.

I chewed tangy, pulp-covered seeds of lychee-shaped mamoncillo as we walked past heaped market stalls and picked up three kinds of passion fruit, bright orange-fleshed zapote and yellow-skinned dragon fruit for a couple of dollars.

We stopped for lunch at Plaza de Mercado La Perseverancia, not far from the Museo Nacional de Colombia. I’d been introduced to the market through an episode of the Netflix series “Street Food: Latin America.”

The central food court has a reputation as the best place in the city for homestyle Colombian cuisine. It was jammed with people digging into plates and bowls prepared in three-metre-wide open kitchens at the heart of the room. Many of the businesses are run by women.

The La Esquina de Mary stall is famous for rompe colchon (mattress breaker) soup. The theory goes that one bowl of this coconut and fish soup is all it takes to get a man in the mood.

I was tempted by mixing-bowl-sized servings of ajiaco, the city’s beloved three-potato and chicken soup topped with capers, a swirl of cream, corn and avocado, but went for bandeja paisa instead, a belly-straining variety platter from Medellin, northwest of Bogota. The heaped plate included soupy beans, rice, crispy chicharron (deep-fried pork belly), two kinds of sausage, egg, plantain, avocado and arepas.

The next evening, Vargas took me to the Plaza Samper Mendoza wholesale herb market, where vendors sell more than 100 varieties of fresh plants from all over Colombia. Open only on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., it was a biodiversity classroom, with a staggering variety of greenery in waist-high piles beside bins of flowers, bark and twisted roots.

Over steaming cups of aromática herbal fruit tea packed with mint, camomile and unfamiliar sweet leaves, Vargas said the traditional use of medicinal plants dates back to pre-contact and the Muisca Indigenous people.

Herbalists and shamans buy supplies, as do food markets and grocery stores. People come to consult with vendors about plants for bathing or teas to help with a variety of ailments and upsets.

Mónica Adriana Quimbayo, known as La Moana, has worked in the market for more than 20 years. She sells herbs for health, luck and love, her black cat, Pantera, at her side. She tucked a spray of purple flowers to attract “love, prosperity and good things” into a bouquet of herbs for a customer as we talked.

“Every single plant, fresh or dried, has its elemental power,” she said through a translator. “And they have a much longer history. Their spirits have been around for a longer time.”

She handed me a clove of garlic for protection. I felt it in my pocket as I walked into the midnight quiet of Bogota, a gift of food, heritage and healing from a remarkable city.