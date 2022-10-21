It was the first time I felt my Type A sensibilities slip away. This is how solo travel helped me leave entrenched habits at home

When I returned home after my South American sojourn, friends and family wanted to hear my stories, and they wanted to know if I felt different, if I’d changed. I struggled to answer the question then, and still do now.

Trying to articulate how the trip might’ve changed me feels like a monumental task, but also maybe the sojourn merely cemented who I am: both a person who appreciates order and structure, and someone who can set it all aside when the mood is right.

I don’t veer too far from my deeply ingrained personality on every trip I take — but solo travel in particular gives me space to trade my careful plans for serendipity.

“One fascinating thing about human behaviour and personality is that any sort of element of our personality, even if it feels very entrenched, is context-dependent,” says Matt Johnson, a neuroscientist who focuses on human behaviour and an instructor at Harvard University’s continuing education division. We’re different in our working life than we are out with friends, and when it comes to solo travel, we’re different still because the context has totally changed.

Because of this, I didn’t give much thought to what I was doing when I approached a group of strangers at the Erratic Rock hostel in Puerto Natales, Chile and asked if I could join their Patagonia trek. It felt both natural and a little nerve-wracking, but I was emboldened following my positive experience in Chile a few months earlier.

I’d only planned to stay in Santiago for a few days, but when my couchsurfing host Horacio invited me to join him and 10 of his friends at the beach in a weeklong celebration for el dieciocho or El Dia de la Independencia, I said, why not?

For days, we ate — empanadas drizzled with herby oil, crispy papas fritas, homemade pâté and full barbecue spreads. We drank Piscolas (pisco and Coca-Cola) and orange Fanta mixed with beer, and danced around a campfire to upbeat party music.

I did a lot of listening early in the week, though the fast Chilean slang mostly barely registered. Eventually, I started to understand more and began to feel less intimidated by these stylish young professionals, among them two fashion designers, a photographer and an architect.

Inevitably, after the evening meal, someone would start to rally the group: “Vamos?”

“Vamos, Stacey?” I was asked. This one I knew. Yes, let’s go, I’d answer in Spanish, even though I never had any idea where we were going.

It didn’t take long to realize the destination didn’t matter. I was a part of the group, albeit temporarily, and I’d learned not only to go with the flow but to embrace the possibilities entwined with doing so.