Where can I find stylish plus-sized outerwear? Ask The Kit

“I always plan ahead when I’m buying new winter outerwear, because I’m excited about layering up for a new season, but also because plus-sized choices are so limited that you have to start looking early. Where can I find coats and cold-weather gear that are cute and flattering and hug my curves?” Curvy, Toronto

I love the word “curvy,” and loudly celebrate the rise of the Curve models on catwalks. Reflecting all consumer bodies is beautiful and representation matters. But so too does availability of actual clothing to buy at retail. You’re right — from what I keep hearing from readers out there working the racks, the pickings are still slim.

So I was heartened to hear about a Canadian retailer expanding its horizons in this sector. The 70-year-old plus-size chain Penningtons is currently “rebranding and revitalizing,” says Rosalba Iannuzzi, Vice President Merchandising, Design and Technical. It’s new name is Penn, at all 90 stores across the country, with 10 new openings in the planning stages (plus online). It’s owned by Reitmans Canada Limited, and the more tailored Addition Elle brand has also been revived, as a shop inside Penn.

These changes and investments are being driven by a younger consumer and the body positivity movement, says Iannuzzi, but the offerings are for all ages. It’s a one-stop shop from shoes to accessories, intimates to evening wear, all in sizes ranging from 14 to 32, or X to 6X, but she’s particularly excited about the outerwear.

“I am especially proud of our diverse options for ski wear,” she says. “It is an example of the thing you can’t find anywhere in plus sizes.” She points to some chic black camo snow pants and a matching parka, that cinches at the waist. Because cinching at the waist creates a silhouette, and confidence. “If you look at the waist definition to the [snow]pant, there is a snap close and zipper at the front, but elastic at the back for ease of movement, and because everyone’s weight distribution is different.” The technical team, she says, was also concerned about ease of movement in the design.

Here, the fit is designed to show off your curves instead of hiding your shape, a movement driven by consumers. (In planning this strategic shift in product offerings, the Penn team did a lot of market research, and listened to long-time customers.) There are lots of weekend puffers and wool work coats at Penn, but a standout is the plaid pea coat, because it hits at the hip. That is a fashionable length, and a style that plus-sized retailers and labels would often avoid, because the object was to hide curves, instead of accentuate them. The coat is unlined, and would make a great layering piece over sweaters.

For too long, plus sizes have come in abbreviated options, often located far away from the “fashion” floors in department stores. Choice, says Iannuzzi, is what makes fashion fun for everyone. Curvy women want fashion, and an understanding that we all come in different shapes and sizes — and our personal style shouldn’t suffer.

Traditionally, plus sized garments were created by “sizing up” clothing patterns on a grid, from size 6 or 8. That just does not work. “We are all different shapes and sizes and our weight is distributed differently,” says Iannuzzi. So Penn brought in a broader range of fit models to reflect that. That is also why they brought back Addition Elle, Iannuzzi says, because all plus-sized women don’t have the same style, either. “It’s about finding options, more than solutions — that is how we give our consumer her freedom.”

Canadian designer Hilary MacMillan has been having a banner year, with a range of projects including a homewares collection and Barbie pop-up on Bloor Street. MacMillan has always created her clothing for a broad range of sizes (everything is available in XS to 4X). She does a full line of loungewear, workwear, elegant cocktail looks and outerwear, including vibrant colour-blocked puffers. But I’m going to point you to the cutest snowsuit she did this season. It’s a jumpsuit with straps that looks sleek and sexy and comes in two custom prints designed by MacMillan herself. Also available is a custom puffer in matching print. This is a chic snow bunny option for everyone that MacMillan pre-tested out herself on the ski hills of Banff.

Some more suggestions come from a group of stylish women The Kit surveyed for their favourite size-inclusive fashion brands. Model Brittnee Blair shops plus-size activewear at Adidas (their insulated Terrex puffers are great for winter running, up to 4X) and elegant separates such as sumptuous wool coats from the luxury brand Henning (henningnyc.com) run by fellow model Lauren Chan. Canadian designer Hayley Elsaesser makes fun printed layering pieces in sizes up to 3X for her own line, but told us she shops at Universal Standard (universalstandard.com) for staples such as jeans — there are some great wool coats, leather moto jackets and stylish puffer vests on the site right now. Influencer Roxy Earle pointed us to her extended-size collection for Joe Fresh, and the retailer is known for its lightweight Primaloft puffer coats, which come in an extra-long length this season and are available up to 3X.