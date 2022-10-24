I’m having trouble paying my rent. Are flexible payment options that split it in two a good idea?

With the average rent in Canada topping $2,000 per month for the first time, many Canadians are looking for ways to save money on housing, or at least free up their short-term cash flow.

Similar to buy now, pay later (BNPL) options at retailers, there are flexible payment options for your rent. Recognizing the mismatch between when rent is due (typically at the start of the month) and when your paycheque arrives (typically bi-monthly), Canadian company Zenbase pays the rent to your landlord at the start of each month, allowing you to split rent into two installments.

The idea is that by splitting up rent payments, you won’t be charged overdraft or insufficient funds fees. An insufficient funds fee at Canada’s Big Five banks can range from $45 to $48. Jordan Kaye, spokesperson for Zolo real estate agency, says your landlord could also charge an administrative fee for late rent.

Kaye says if a renter is struggling to make rent each month and is being hit with insufficient funds fees because their rent cheques are overdrawing their chequing accounts, a rent now, pay later option could be beneficial.

But she cautions BNPL-like options could result in shelling out an extra $100 to $240 per year. (Zenbase charges $9.90 to $19.90 per month for its service. Tenants who pay their rent in full by the third of the month won’t be charged the fee.)

While Zenbase positions itself as a budgeting tool rather than a BNPL service, Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners, nonetheless recommends Canadians think twice about taking on debt or an arrangement like BNPL. “From a big-picture perspective, it means consumers are borrowing money from their future selves to spend today. It makes it that much riskier that an unforeseen event like a job loss or a car repair causes someone to get even deeper into debt and risk never being able to get out,” he says.

“If you’re struggling to pay your rent, your landlord may be able to help you by deferring your rent payment by several weeks or even a month,” says Kaye. “This situation was common during COVID, and often landlords are willing to work with good tenants and help them through hard times.”