We found the best brow gels for full, fluffy eyebrows

NYX Thick It Stick It Thickening Brow Mascara, $15, nyxcosmetics.ca SHOP HERE

Best value brow gel: NYX

The price: $15

The shades: Eight, including cool blond, cool ash brown, auburn, espresso and black

The review: Ringing in at about half the price of most of the top brow gels, NYX’s version holds up really well in comparison. The wand is long and tapered, and the vegan formula is packed with fibres that cling onto brow hairs for a seriously volumized look. It’s a little shiny and wet-looking on application, but soon dries down to a soft matte finish that sets and doesn’t budge until you cleanse. It’s designed to be buildable, suggesting up to three coats for a full, fuller or fullest effect, and I can report that it does indeed layer beautifully, giving an extra bit of oomph later in the day when everything starts to feel a bit droopy.

Benefit Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $32, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

Best brow gel for volumizing: Benefit

The price: $32

The shades: 10, including cool and warm blondes, browns and black-browns, plus grey and auburn

The review: With 10 shades, including grey and auburn, there’s a Gimme Brow shade for almost everyone. It first launched in 2013 (though with just two shades, light/medium and medium/dark) making it one of the original brow gels and it’s still one of the best. The super short, stocky spoolie allows for both precision application and a nice generous amount of product, and the microfibre-filled formula attaches itself seamlessly to brow hairs and the skin beneath for a filled, fluffy effect.

Dior Diorshow On Set Brow, $40, nordstrom.ca SHOP HERE

Best long-lasting brow gel: Dior

The price: $40

The shades: 5, including clear, blond, brown, dark brown and black

The review: I kept coming back to this brow gel, and it was the one I chose to apply before a wedding in the forest lasting nine hours, because I knew it wouldn’t let me down. The waterproof formula (made of 90 per cent natural ingredients) claims to set brows for up to 24 hours, and in my experience it does. It applies perfectly right out of the luxe-looking silver tube on first application—no gloopiness or smudges to wipe up. Often I like brow gels better after a few weeks of being open, because they dry up a bit in a good way, but this was great immediately. The wand is a medium size, in the range of wands featured here, and furnishes an even application of colour and thickening microfibres without being gloopy. It’s also easy to touch up throughout the day, and never gets clumpy or too dark.

Glossier Boy Brow, $22, glossier.com SHOP HERE

Best brow gel for subtle definition: Glossier

The price: $22

The shades: Five: Clear, blonde, auburn, brown and black

The review: Boy Brow has been a go-to since it launched in 2015, and for good reason. Inspired by men’s moustache waxes, according to Glossier founder Emily Weiss, the cruelty free formula isn’t wet or sticky but light and fluffy, and never feels stiff or heavy. The wand is small and stubby, allowing for good control and no smudges, easily brushing on the product for a subtle enhancement that’s more brow tint than microblading. The shade range is fairly minimal: four, plus clear if you want to be *really* minimal or need no additional colour in your brows.

Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Brows, $32, charlottetilbury.com SHOP HERE

Best for fine brows: Charlotte Tilbury

The price: $32

The shades: Four: Taupe, soft brown, dark brown and black

The review: I’ve long loved the wand on Charlotte Tilbury’s brow gel because it is ultra, ultra skinny. This allows for extreme precision—no tiny tail hair will go uncoated—and it also means that those with very fine brow hairs to begin with can get the most natural yet defined look possible with no overflow or smudges. It’s designed to give a feathery effect, which is easily achieved with that fine wand and the volumizing wax formula, plus it’s water-resistant and made to last up to 10 hours. There are just four shades, but the undertones are so neutral that they’re very versatile.

Merit Brow 1980 Volumizing Eyebrow Pomade Gel, $31, meritbeauty.com SHOP HERE

Best brow gel for bushy brows: Merit

The price: $31

The shades: Three: blonde, brown and black brown

The review: Merit’s brow gel features a wand so large, it’s closer to an actual mascara than many brow gel wands. This makes for swift application and a generous coating of product at first swipe, which is excellent if you have bushy or full brows to begin with—it might be overwhelming on very fine brows. Mine are medium thickness so it was fine, though I did notice a couple smudges, but those were easy to wipe off. The mineral-based formula is quite wet and really coats each hair, and lasts really well, plus it’s easy to reapply at the end of the day without getting sticky. There are just three shades and I found the brown fairly dark.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.

Rani Sheen is executive editor of The Kit. She writes about beauty and culture. Reach her on email: rs@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @ranisheen