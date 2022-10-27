A list of starred Vancouver restaurants in the Michelin Guide’s 2nd Canadian edition

VANCOUVER - The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of a coveted culinary star.

The second Canadian edition of the gastronomic ode to fine dining was announced Thursday at an evening gala. It follows a Toronto-focused guide in September that minted Canada’s only two-star restaurant and bestowed single stars on a dozen one-stareateries.

Here’s a look at the Vancouver restaurants that earned one star:

-AnnaLena (contemporary)