‘Do you want to know a secret place?’ (Sure do.) In Ireland, we found a land steeped in myth and legend

At the Newgrange mound, a tomb and Stone Age temple older than the Pyramids of Giza, the receptionist informs us that tours to the prehistoric monument are fully booked. Then she impishly looks side to side, leans in and whispers, “Do you want to know a secret place?” We sure do.

We’ve arrived in Ireland with a plan to learn about the country through areas steeped in myth and legend, but despite being writers — one of us with a background in folklore studies — we weren’t entirely sure this would be a good way to travel. But 20 minutes from Newgrange, as we pull up to a residence in the countryside, we realize it’s chasing Ireland’s stories that has brought us to this moment.

The homeowner and current caretaker of history, Margaret, opens the door and exchanges a key for a €20 deposit. “Be careful,” she warns, “people like to lock themselves in and play loud music.”

The key opens a megalithic crypt just down the road known as Fourknocks. It, too, is a burial mound, from between 3000 BC and 2500 BC, and once held 65 souls. There’s a rumour the DNA of giants was found buried here, the Newgrange receptionist told us.

Inside, we use flashlights to admire the time-worn spiral carvings, telling stories of their own in a lost language. It feels surreal — and a little taboo — exploring an ancient burial site, just the two of us.

While burial mounds are linked to the real history of the land and its people, we also find adventures in Ireland’s mythic past. When we reach Giant’s Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the North, we encounter a coastal landscape so strange, folkloric explanations are nearly required. Almost perfectly hexagonal prisms rise from the ground, making it look like planet Krypton, backdropped by crashing ocean waves.

The origins of the roughly 40,000 massive columns are deeply embedded in Irish lore and feature beloved folk hero Finn McCool. One day, McCool was called out, for his boasting ways, by the Scottish giant Benandonner. In a fury, McCool ripped apart the coast, throwing hunks of rock and grass into the sea, in a bid to bridge his way to Scotland.

However, in versions of the story, the Scottish giant turned out to be much bigger and stronger. So, in slightly trickster fashion, McCool developed a ruse to scare him off rather than actually face him. The Giant’s Causeway itself serves as a trickster to our preconceptions, as even scientists still debate how the unusual formations came to be.

Our road trip clarifies why Ireland is famous for creating storytellers such as William Butler Yeats, James Joyce and Oscar Wilde. History coexists right alongside the modern — ancient burial mounds beside highways, castles next to cafes, moss-covered ruins interwoven with towns. Yeats, Joyce and Wilde were all adept at making the ordinary feel mythic, the landscape of their Irelands as imbued with magic as any ancient text.

That austere and almost otherworldly quality comes through clearly as we arrive at Lough Leane. Standing on the edge of the large, mist-covered lake, the wind whipping the trees wildly, we can easily picture the story of Oisin, whose tale brought us here.