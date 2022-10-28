More than 250 stores and restaurants?! This buzzy new tourism hub is the toast of Europe

London’s dazzling new landmark

Once responsible for supplying electricity to up to one-fifth of London, U.K., the Battersea Power Station was decommissioned in 1983 and fell into near-ruin. Now, thanks to a £9-billion investment and eight years of restoration, it’s once again injecting energy into South London. On Oct. 14, it reopened as the city’s most exciting new shopping and leisure precinct. The surrounding industrial brownfield site is being transformed into a community of cafés, businesses and 19 acres of public space, while the building itself houses more than 250 stores and restaurants. Soon, visitors will also be able to take a glass elevator to the top of a chimney for 360-degree views, or stay on-site in London’s first Art’otel, with interiors by award-winning designer Jaime Hayon paying homage to the industrial site’s history.

How to save on hotel stays

Since its relaunch in 2020, Air Canada’s Aeroplan loyalty program has expanded to allow its members to redeem points on 45 partner airlines. Now, with the introduction of its new HotelSavers program, members can get a better deal on accommodations, too. You can book a stay with 39 participating brands, including Fairmont, Shangri-La, Kimpton, Le Germain, Novotel and Holiday Inn, which offer up to 30 per cent savings on the points rate (compared to non-HotelSavers stays). Bookings start from 10,000 points a night for economy hotels, while luxurious properties — like the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa — will run you upwards of 75,000 points a night.

Armchair adventure

After a two-year hiatus, National Geographic Live is returning to venues across the U.S., Canada and France. With fall and winter dates in Toronto, Burlington, Calgary and Victoria, the speaker series brings behind-the-scenes stories from photographers, scientists, filmmakers and adventurers to centre stage. For instance, you can hear biologist-turned-photographer Ronan Donovan share what we can learn from other social mammals, including chimpanzees and wolves (Nov. 13 to 15, Roy Thomson Hall), or listen to retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts, whose International Space Station photographs feature in the IMAX film “A Beautiful Planet” (Nov. 17, Burlington Performing Arts Centre).

Experimental art

San Francisco’s Institute for Contemporary Arts (ICA SF) opened this month in Dogpatch, a neighbourhood known for its galleries and studios. The innovative, 11,000-square-foot space is based on a concept pioneered by institutes for contemporary arts (ICAs) in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Rather than having permanent collections — which are costly to acquire, store and conserve — ICAs are able to invest in paying artists and staff fairly, while also being nimble enough to provide space for experimental and of-the-moment work. ICA SF’s inaugural exhibit, “This Burning World” by Choctaw-Cherokee artist Jeffrey Gibson (on until March 2023), features hundreds of video-art installations addressing climate change. Admission is free.