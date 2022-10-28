The top beauty gift sets to snag during the Sephora holiday sale

For healthy-feeling hair : Briogeo

Considered a staple by beauty editors and haircare aficionados alike, you really can’t go wrong with this highly rated duo from Briogeo. First, use the charcoal-infused exfoliating shampoo to get your scalp in top shape, then follow up with the deep conditioning mask for gloriously hydrated hair.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Beauty Highlighter Wand Duo Set, $42, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For a high-wattage highlight: Charlotte Tilbury

Take your holiday makeup to new heights this year and treat yourself to this skin-enhancing blush and highlighter set from makeup genius Charlotte Tilbury. Don’t be fooled by the size—these tiny tubes deliver major colour pay-off, so a little goes a *very* long way.

Glow Recipe Hey You, You’re a Bright Light Brightening Set, $64, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For a shockingly radiant complexion: Glow Recipe

Get your vitamin C fix with this skin-brightening trio from skincare brand Glow Recipe. Inside the candy-coloured box you’ll find a full size of the brand’s Guava-infused dark spot serum, a mini matching eye cream and a travel size of the Plum Plump hyaluronic cream. Juicy skin ahoy!

JVN Shine All The Time Set, $42, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For extra shiny strands: JVN

Leave it to hair master Jonathan Van Ness to create the recipe for glossy air-dried strands. This two-piece set, priced at $42, contains full sizes of the Air Dry Cream and Nourishing Shine Drops, saving you $20. Use the SAVINGS sale code and you’ll shave even more off the final price. Win!

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set, $39, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For lovely flushed cheeks: Rare Beauty

Known to be one of the celebrity-backed beauty lines *actually* worth purchasing, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez offers this highly giftable blush trio, which is everything you need to achieve a rosy complexion. One dot on each cheek and you’ll quickly learn what all the hype is about—promise.

Sephora Collection Mini Wishing You Wellness 6 Piece Skincare Gift Set, $52, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For a wellness moment: Sephora Collection

Give the gift of self-care with this skincare tool set, which contains a white jade gua sha stone, a textured face massager, a smoothing face massager, a mini opal face roller and two cooling face globes. And remember: all Sephora Collection items are 30 per cent off during the entire sale period, so get your hands on this one while the savings are high.

Beautyblender Turn The Blend Around Makeup Sponge Set, $65, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For perfectly blended makeup: Beautyblender

Be honest: when was the last time you swapped out your makeup sponges? It may be time to replenish your stash with this three-peice set from Beautyblender. Bonus! This kit also contains a solid cleanser and a scrub mat, extending the life of each sponge considerably.

The INKEY List Hydration and Renewal Skincare Set, $32, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For *actually* affordable skincare: The Inkey List

Perfect for anyone looking to dip their toes into the world of skincare, this set from budget-friendly skincare brand The Inkey List makes an excellent gift. Inside you’ll find four of the brand’s bestselling essentials, including the Oat Cleansing Balm, Hyaluronic Acid, Retinol Serum and Caffeine Depuffing Eye Cream.

Nars Behave Backstage Cheek Set, $50, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For multi-use makeup lovers: Nars

On the hunt for the perfect neutral-toned blush? Drop everything and snag this limited-edition holiday set from Nars, which features a full-size liquid blush, mini powder blush and mini multiple stick in the gorgeous pink-mauve shade Behave.

Youth To The People Cleanse Your Way: Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser Duo, $49, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For freshly cleansed skin: Youth To The People

If you’re a fan of clean beauty brand Youth To The People’s beloved Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser, now is the time to stock up. This duo—valued at $62—includes a full-size and travel-size version of the cleanser, which removes makeup, combats breakouts and supports the skin’s pH balance.

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Libre Duo Gift Set, $35, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For luxury lovers: YSL

This mini fragrance and lipstick duo from YSL makes a perfect stocking stuffer and even doubles up as a glitzy ornament. We can’t promise it’ll be easy to wait until the holidays to unwrap this gem.

Melissa Fejtek is an associate editor at The Kit, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @melissafejtek