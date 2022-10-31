Marcus, 25, wants to move out on his own. Can he afford to live downtown on $42,000 a year?

Can Marcus make his finances work for him to finally leave the nest? We asked him to share two weeks of spending to see what he can do.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners.

Marcus regularly puts $250 to $350 per month into a savings account. This is a good practice and a good sign that he is living below his means. The problem is he and his friend are budgeting for $700 per month each in rent for a shared apartment.

He chips in for groceries at home, but Marcus may not be paying his fair share as it is. In addition, he may have utility costs, renter’s insurance, and miscellaneous expenses like cleaning supplies over and above his $700 rent budget. If his incremental costs living on his own are $1,000 per month, and he only saves $300 per month on average right now, that means he could be drawing down $700 per month from his savings. He may need close to $10,000 in savings just to supplement his spending for a year on his own.

Ideally, I would encourage someone to act like they are renting before they do. In other words, figure out a budget for living on your own, and then start directing that same amount into a savings account each month without fail. If you cannot do it, or you are dipping back into savings regularly, that is a good indication you could be hard-pressed if you move out.

Marcus may be able to take on more shifts as a server or ramp up his graphic design work to try to increase his income and cover the shortfall.

One of his hacks to limit spending on food when he is out and about is a good one. He tries to make sure he has a protein bar in his bag so he can avoid buying food on the run. A sandwich works too, but can go bad. A stash of non-perishable snacks like a bar or something that will not go bad may be a good way to avoid dropping $10 or $15 on takeout. Even fast food can run $15 or more for a meal these days. If you do that once a day, it could cost you more than $300 per month compared to a fraction of that for a protein bar to hold you over until you are home.

One thing Marcus should be mindful of is his self-employment income. If he hits $30,000 of revenues in four consecutive quarters — so, not necessarily in the same calendar year — he may need to register for and charge 13 per cent HST on his graphic design services. He should also be careful to budget for income tax. If he is working part-time as a server, the tax withholding on his income is likely relatively low. And self-employment income has no tax withheld, so the combination of the two will likely lead to tax owing. Based on his typical monthly income, he might need to ensure a total of 10-20 per cent tax is put aside from his graphic design services.

Results: He spent more. Spending in week one: $188 Spending in week two: $448

How he thinks he did:

The exercise is encouraging Marcus to reach out to his network for more freelance jobs and ask for higher compensation for his work.

“It’s intimidating because I’m just starting out, but I’m asking for more money in my contracts,” Marcus says.

Take-aways:

Marcus says it was good to see Heath’s proposed savings goal of $10,000 to work toward, and that he found the advice to budget and act like he was already renting very helpful.

“It’s a lot of money but I think it’s doable. This will encourage me to make more money and hustle,” Marcus says.

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca