Delightful advent calendars to get you feeling *very* festive

For the travellers: Kiehl’s limited-edition calendar designed by London and Cape Town-based animation studio Made By Radio is sure to delight with its whimsical illustrations. Inside are 24 top-selling formulas (Creme de Corps! Midnight Recovery Oil!), with deluxe travel-friendly packaging perfect to throw into the carry-on for on their next escape.

Sephora Wishing You Advent Calendar, $60, sephora.ca SHOP HERE

For the Sephora fans: Nothing says holiday countdown like a box full of Sephora faves. Treat the nice ones on your list (and yourself, of course) to 24 days of beauty surprises, including sheet masks, manicure essentials, festive lipsticks, shimmery eyeshadows and more.

L’Occitane Classic Advent Calendar, $90, loccitane.com SHOP HERE

For those who love pampering: This limited-edition green and gold box houses the very best of French brand L’Occitane’s rich, heavenly scented hair and body care products. It may or may not get you the husband/wife/sister/daughter of the year award.

The Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar, $185, thebodyshop.com SHOP HERE

For those who love to give back: Not only will this blockbuster advent calendar pamper your giftee with head-to-toe skin care treats (like the Shea Shower Cream and Mango Body Yogurt) and offer daily suggestions for acts of kindness, but it also supports the brand’s lengthy list of Community Fair Trade partners that helped make each item.

