The truth about travel hacks, including the best day to book a flight

The best day to book flights?

Expedia has released its annual Air Travel Hacks Report. Its biggest finding? Booking an international flight on Sunday instead of Friday will save you, on average, 15 per cent. But if you see a good deal, don’t hold out until Sunday in hopes it will get better. Earlier this year, Google analyzed its own data and concluded that there’s no magic day for cheap tickets (sorry) and that bookings made on Sundays cost nominally more than those made on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. The two reports also provided contrasting advice on the best departure day. The reason for the discrepancy may be that Google’s report reflects five years of data, while Expedia only pulled data from 2019 and 2022, potentially better reflecting the realities of post-pandemic travel. In fact, there was only one thing the two reports agreed on: Avoid last-minute bookings. According to Expedia, you’ll save 10 per cent on average by booking international flights six months in advance.

Cuisine in the county

Prince Edward County, Ont., is renowned for its farm-to-table dining, an ethos that will be celebrated during Countylicious (Nov. 2 to 22). This year’s culinary event sees 15 restaurants offering prix fixe menus for lunch ($20 to $30) or dinner ($45 to $60), with participating spots including the Drake Devonshire, Bocado and Hartleys Tavern. If you’d like to make a whole getaway of it, spend two nights and you can also save: Booking accommodations with a participating StayPEC member will give you $50 off dining at a Countylicious venue during the event.

Only in Europe — and downtown T.O.

Can’t make it to France for fancy spa pampering? You can find it close to home at the Ritz-Carlton Toronto’s Spa myBlend, which recently became the only North American location to offer treatments using Clarins’ entirely redone myBlend line. It joins the ranks of only a few luxury European spots, such as Paris’s Le Royal Monceau Raffles and Monaco’s Thermes Marins, to have these beauty services, which tap the new skin care products alongside high-tech tools (like an LED face mask resembling a glowing android face).

Travel with pro adventurers

Move over, celebrity cruises: Expert-led adventures are taking over, with scientists, writers and photographers bringing their expertise to small group tours. With its Designated Travel Collection, Canadian Geographic Adventures has paired ambassadors from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society with tour operators. In Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, Can Geo photographer-in-residence Scott Forsyth will join guests on a six-day “horsepacking” adventure with Banff Trail Riders in June, for example, while in Peru, filmmaker Jill Heinerth will lead Exodus Travels’ November 2023 departure. Finally, this one actually is a cruise: TV personality/adventurer Bear Grylls will be the speaker aboard Cunard’s 12-night Alaska itinerary in June, as part of the company’s Insights program.