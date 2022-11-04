Craving a mood boost — serotonin travel, if you will — I went to San Francisco in search of sunbeams and sweetness

By the time I beheld it, I had already cultivated an adolescent allergy to boredom, a fear of the routinized life of the grown-up. There is no romance in flatness. And the city itself was a rebuke to flatness. San Francisco, with its moody weather and histrionic hills, must have spoken to my teenaged gluttony for melodrama and surprise.

On that first trip, I remember making a private vow with myself: One day I would live in San Francisco. Somewhere along the way, I broke that contract. Though I did end up trading vows of another sort: I got married at San Francisco City Hall, 10 years ago. I haven’t been back since.

All of these thoughts float, fog-like, through my mind when I check into the Fairmont San Francisco, the city’s grandest hotel, perched on Nob Hill like a topper on a wedding cake. I also think of my late paternal grandparents. My dad told me they had once come to this Fairmont to dine and were seated next to Gregory Peck. This is the kind of hotel, with its massive Corinthian columns, wraparound staircase and vaulted ceilings, where you can imagine meeting the ghost of Peck wafting elegantly around.

Instead, I head out to meet Todd Masonis, co-founder and CEO of Dandelion Chocolate, a bean-to-bar, small-batch chocolate maker in the Mission District. I wend my way through Nob Hill, where slopes are wrapped in cool puffs of fog and tourists are wrapped in lightweight Patagonia puffers.

Every new corner rewards with a new slice of sky and mountain and sea beyond. It occurs to me now that if the pandemic had sent us to shelter in place in our own private Alcatraz, it also denied us the luxury of (literal) perspective. San Francisco is a sort of Advent calendar (truffle box?) of vantage points. I try and smuggle some of this perspective into my memory.

Masonis and I sit at a table in Dandelion’s factory over hot chocolate that is so provocatively good, I may be thinking about it in another 10 years. Behind us, melted chocolate swirls in huge mélangers under shelves shouldering gigantic, untempered blocks of chocolate.

Before Dandelion, Masonis graduated from Stanford University with a degree in symbolic systems, started a company (“a precursor to social networking”), sold it to Comcast, and went on an archeological dig in Pompeii. Then, with a friend, Masonis decided to try making chocolate in his garage. “We were just having fun,” he says, adding what strikes me as that most California of mantras: “We just wanted to see if it was possible.”

We tour the factory, and Masonis hands me a spoon of freshly ground cocoa from Belize (all Dandelion chocolate is made only of cocoa beans and organic cane sugar). It so intensely flavourful, I feel flooded with a warm, cheek-kindling, buzzing kind of euphoria. I may never forget this spoon of chocolate for as long as I live. I may want to head back to City Hall and marry this spoon.

“Chocolate does contain the ‘bliss molecule,’” Masonis tells me. He sniffs a square a chocolate, the way you might smell wine for its bouquet, then pops it on his tongue like it’s a hallucinogen.

After a few days of pleasure gathering, I head back to Toronto, blissed out on cocoa and beauty and possibility and perspective. Though I fear not quite enough for the cold, dark winter days. I should have stowed away more hope, too.

