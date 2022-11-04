This wellness-focused luxury resort just opened near Palm Springs

The backstory: In Rancho Mirage, Calif., known for its luxurious gated communities and the Santa Rosa Mountains, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened on Nov. 1 in a former private estate. Sensei is a relatively new, wellness-focused resort brand, founded by a pair of unusual hoteliers: Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software maker Oracle, and Dr. David Agus, a physician and New York Times bestselling author. You can’t make a room-only reservation here; you’ll have to book in for a wellness package centred around movement, nourishment and rest.

The space: There are 22 accommodations on the estate, including 10 smaller rooms in the main building, four casitas and eight large private villas. In each, lofty ceilings and oversized windows make the rooms feel spacious and bright, and the space’s natural colours, like browns and soft creams, are easy to relax in. Casitas have a private back patio complete with a hot tub, all surrounded by cultivated foliage and water features to truly feel like a desert oasis.

The dining: Sensei by Nobu, from Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Dr. Agus, is the main dining spot here, offering rotating dishes made with fresh, nutritious ingredients, like a Jidori egg hot pot topped with crispy shiitake mushrooms for breakfast. Expect seafood-forward cuisine in the afternoon and evening, like grilled lobster with wasabi salsa and asparagus, or a Japanese eel cucumber roll from the sushi bar. Guests can dine inside, or outdoors in the gardens.

The extra amenities: Facilities include three world-class tennis courts and a private 18-hole golf course, with picturesque streams and waterfalls along its 75 acres. There’s also a fitness pavilion stocked with Technogym equipment and an outdoor yoga pavilion, plus a spa offering face and body treatments, like a desert herb poultice and oil massage. Guests can also choose from daily wellness activities, like guided hikes and walks, or classes on meditation and nutrition.