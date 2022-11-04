Are you ‘skin cycling’ yet?

If you’re up on all the latest beauty trends, you’ve slugged your face, marinated your makeup and turned your nails into mini glazed doughnuts — but have you cycled your skin care? If you haven’t heard, TikTok is buzzing with yet another beauty craze: skin cycling.

Popularized by N.Y.C.-based dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe, skin cycling is the answer to the complex, multi-step routines that have become standard in the beauty world. This rotation-based nighttime routine — designed to give your skin a break from the constant use of potent active ingredients in favour of focusing on one step each night — is meant to cater to even the most fussy of skin types. But the question is: is it a more effective way to achieve the glowing skin we’re continuously seeking out? We asked Olay’s principal beauty scientist, Rolanda Wilkerson, to help us unpack the trend.

What is skin cycling?

“Skin cycling is one of many different types of skin-care trends that focuses on exfoliation and retinoids,” says Wilkerson. “It seeks to achieve a balance between two effective yet potentially irritating ingredients: retinol and exfoliants. Alternating the use of the two — and following them up with two nights of recovery — allows the skin time to build tolerance and reduces the chance of overdoing it.”

Products formulated with gentler ingredients — like lactic acid or certain retinoid complexes — are generally safe for daily use and do not need to be cycled, especially when sun protection is applied in the morning. “Retinol and alpha hydroxy acids can increase skin UV sensitivity and exposure. When SPF protection is applied daily, skin’s sensitivity is reduced.” That means skin cycling is most beneficial for those who are super prone to irritation or are set on using high potency ingredients. If you’re using the lighter stuff (like moisturizers infused with actives as opposed to leave-on serums), you don’t need to be as concerned with going overboard on your routine.

What does a typical skin cycling routine look like?

As a general rule of thumb, a “skin cycle” consists of a four-night routine, with two nights of skin-care treatments followed by two nights of recovery. Night 1 is exfoliation night, meaning it’s time to remove the dull skin and debris sitting on the surface of the face. There are a few ways to do this, according to your preference and sensitivity level. The most potent option is to use a chemical exfoliating serum — glycolic, lactic or salicylic acid are all great options — after cleansing. But remember: “A little tingling is normal and nothing to be concerned about, but exfoliants should not produce severe burning or immediate inflammation,” says Wilkerson. “If this occurs, wipe it off immediately.”

If you’re on the sensitive side, try a moisturizer that contains exfoliating properties — like Olay Vit-C with AHA Facial Moisturizer — which is safe to use daily. “Exfoliating scrubs can also be an option, especially if they are designed to be gentle on skin,” says Wilkerson. The key is to select a scrub that polishes the skin without causing irritation: no crushed walnut shells over here.

The second night, add a retinoid into the mix. “One of the most effective ingredients to incorporate in your skin cycling routine is retinoids,” says Wilkerson.

Traditionally used to treat acne, retinoids are a form of vitamin A that promote skin cellular turnover, strengthen the skin barrier and protect against trans epidermal water loss (translation: they keep skin looking plump and fresh). They’re also credited with reducing hyperpigmentation and softening fine lines and wrinkles. It’s important to choose your product wisely as certain forms can cause dry, flaky skin. Retinoid complexes — like Olay’s Retinol24 serum — contain a blend of stable, active retinoids that can deliver the benefits while minimizing the drawbacks, according to Wilkerson. For optimal results, be sure to thoroughly wash your face first and dry the skin before applying a pea-sized amount of product. And as retinoids make your skin more sensitive to UV rays, be sure to follow up with SPF the next day.