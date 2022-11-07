Calgary-based Crew Energy rose, while Canada Goose is struggled. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

WINNERS

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ-T (+8.02%)

The stock price of Turquoise Hill Resources soared after two shareholders of the Montreal-based miner struck a deal with mining giant Rio Tinto. Shares of Turquoise Hill, which controls a majority stake in Mongolia’s Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine, are up by more than 100 per cent since January. The shareholders were prepared to vote against Rio Tinto’s US$3.3 billion offer to acquire the remaining 49 per cent stake of Turquoise Hill it doesn’t own.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. BDI-T (+13.99%)

Shares of Black Diamond Group rose after it reported a net profit of $6.9 million in the third quarter. Based in Calgary, Black Diamond Group operates a portfolio of companies that provide rental spaces and industrial services to businesses in sectors like finance and construction. A healthy balance sheet has helped lift shares of Black Diamond Group by 15 per cent over the past six months.

Crew Energy Inc. CR-T (+12.94%)

The stock price of Calgary-based Crew Energy rose as it reported record nine-month operating and financial results. Cleaning up its balance sheet and reducing net debt lowered Crew Energy’s net income during the third quarter. Still, shares of the natural gas producer have surged more than 114 per cent year-to-date and more than seven per cent in the past six months.

LOSERS

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD-T (-22.76%)

Even though the Montreal-based e-commerce company’s revenues increased by 38 per cent from the previous quarter, a US$79.9-million loss in the second quarter dragged its shares down. Shares of Lightspeed Commerce are down almost 78 per cent since last November. Lightspeed CEO Jean Paul Chauvet warned that inflation, foreign exchange rates and recession fears risk dampening Lightspeed’s revenue ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.