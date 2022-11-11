What’s new on the slopes: North American ski resorts are welcoming winter with more lifts, lodges and events

As the last leaves flutter to the ground, it’s time to stow the hiking boots and unpack the ski and snowboard gear. To help you decide where to carve turns this winter, here’s a snapshot of what’s new and notable at ski destinations in Canada and the United States.
Easier runs, same epic views at the Lake
Though the Lake Louise Ski Resort is famous for its backside’s powder-filled alpine bowls — especially on a bluebird day — it’s not just a resort for advanced riders. This winter, the new beginner-intermediate Juniper Area off the resort’s base will be a snap to access with the opening of the Juniper Express Chair. Riders will be able to lap those blue runs and make faster progress.
Advanced skiers and snowboarders should check out the glading improvements in the West Bowl that make for flowier lines through the trees. It will be even easier to get to this advanced terrain next season with the installation of the Upper Juniper Chair (slated to begin in summer 2023), which will unload close to the summit.
Maroon yourself at Red Mountain
Guests can now overnight mid-mountain at the massive Red Mountain Resort near Rossland, B.C., in the West Kootenays. Last winter, the Constella, a collection of six cabins, opened close to the Paradise Lodge on the south side of Granite Mountain. Steps from the new cabins, you’ll also find a communal clubhouse with food and drink service, a fireplace and a cosy lounge. It’s completely disconnected from the rest of the resort, with guaranteed first tracks in the morning.
But perhaps the most exciting news for diehard skiers and snowboarders is that Red is now part of the Ikon Pass network, along with fellow B.C. resorts Sun Peaks, Revelstoke and Panorama. Riders can schuss all four, along with the resorts of SkiBig3 in neighbouring Alberta (Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine and Mt. Norquay), with one season’s pass.
Fuel up après-ski in Tremblant
Visitors to Mont-Tremblant‘s colourful pedestrian village will be delighted to discover new foodie options after a day carving turns on the Quebec resort’s 102 trails. Highlights include Yama No Kami, a Japanese restaurant that pairs sushi with sake; Lucille’s, a seafood- and oyster-themed eatery; and Maison Fayard, a fine-foods shop selling all the fixings for your après-ski charcuterie board.
Guests can also upgrade their ski experience by downloading the new Tremblant mobile app. It enables skiers to check weather and snow conditions, find parking and navigate the village. Tremblant regulars can even personalize the app to find their friends on the mountain in real time, or to view their ski run history.
Events and epic terrain parks at Killington
Vermont is already adorable, but how cute is it that the state’s largest ski resort has one of its only escalators? Visitors will be able to ride it, ski boots and all, in Killington Resort’s new K-1 Base Lodge opening this season. Three years in the making, the three-level lodge will welcome guests with a food court, café, and multiple spots for après-ski drinks.
Killington has also upgraded its snow-making capabilities to ensure consistent coverage on its 1,500 skiable acres, including the popular Woodward Mountain Park terrain park network. Events are back this season, too; ring in 2023 with fireworks and a parade on New Year’s Eve, or bring your appetite to the slopes on March 12 for Ski VT Specialty Food Day.
It’s full steam ahead at Steamboat
Steamboat, Colorado’s champagne powder playground, is starting its season with a lot of changes at the base area, including an ice-skating rink, and a gondola that transports beginners to a new area called Greenhorn Ranch. This dedicated instruction zone features four magic carpets and an express chairlift, with graduated terrain to help skiers and snowboarders acquire skills more quickly.
Those who have already mastered their parallel turns (skis) and heel turns (snowboards) will appreciate the snow-making improvements and lift upgrades across the resort. When Mother Nature doesn’t co-operate, they’ll still be able to enjoy Steamboat’s nearly 3,000 acres of cruisers, glades and steeps.
Whitefish cracks open a six-pack
Not usually late to the party, Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana is spinning its first six-person chair, the Snow Ghost Express, this season. The six-pack will whisk riders up 2,200 vertical feet into snow ghost territory (where coniferous trees become encrusted in snow and rime and look like ghoulish white walkers), and they can then lap the front-side or head to the backside’s glades and expert terrain.
Whitefish, Montana’s best-value mountain resort (with lift tickets priced under $100 U.S.), also kicks off its 75th anniversary ski season on Dec. 8. After shredding the mountain’s 3,000 acres, take part in community events planned throughout the season to celebrate the western town’s skiing heritage.
