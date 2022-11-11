What’s new on the slopes: North American ski resorts are welcoming winter with more lifts, lodges and events

As the last leaves flutter to the ground, it’s time to stow the hiking boots and unpack the ski and snowboard gear. To help you decide where to carve turns this winter, here’s a snapshot of what’s new and notable at ski destinations in Canada and the United States.

Easier runs, same epic views at the Lake

Though the Lake Louise Ski Resort is famous for its backside’s powder-filled alpine bowls — especially on a bluebird day — it’s not just a resort for advanced riders. This winter, the new beginner-intermediate Juniper Area off the resort’s base will be a snap to access with the opening of the Juniper Express Chair. Riders will be able to lap those blue runs and make faster progress.

Advanced skiers and snowboarders should check out the glading improvements in the West Bowl that make for flowier lines through the trees. It will be even easier to get to this advanced terrain next season with the installation of the Upper Juniper Chair (slated to begin in summer 2023), which will unload close to the summit.

Maroon yourself at Red Mountain

Guests can now overnight mid-mountain at the massive Red Mountain Resort near Rossland, B.C., in the West Kootenays. Last winter, the Constella, a collection of six cabins, opened close to the Paradise Lodge on the south side of Granite Mountain. Steps from the new cabins, you’ll also find a communal clubhouse with food and drink service, a fireplace and a cosy lounge. It’s completely disconnected from the rest of the resort, with guaranteed first tracks in the morning.

But perhaps the most exciting news for diehard skiers and snowboarders is that Red is now part of the Ikon Pass network, along with fellow B.C. resorts Sun Peaks, Revelstoke and Panorama. Riders can schuss all four, along with the resorts of SkiBig3 in neighbouring Alberta (Lake Louise, Banff Sunshine and Mt. Norquay), with one season’s pass.

Fuel up après-ski in Tremblant

Visitors to Mont-Tremblant‘s colourful pedestrian village will be delighted to discover new foodie options after a day carving turns on the Quebec resort’s 102 trails. Highlights include Yama No Kami, a Japanese restaurant that pairs sushi with sake; Lucille’s, a seafood- and oyster-themed eatery; and Maison Fayard, a fine-foods shop selling all the fixings for your après-ski charcuterie board.

Guests can also upgrade their ski experience by downloading the new Tremblant mobile app. It enables skiers to check weather and snow conditions, find parking and navigate the village. Tremblant regulars can even personalize the app to find their friends on the mountain in real time, or to view their ski run history.