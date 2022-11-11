The insider’s guide to Brampton: Actor and director Kiran Rai shares some favourites in her hometown

The arts and culture scene may not be the first thing that comes to mind when people think about Brampton, Ont., but the local creatives working to put their town on the map are kind of used to it. Just ask actor, storyteller and director Kiran Rai (known online as KayRay), who’s called the city home for 25 years.

“What’s really special about the Brampton arts scene is that it’s so DIY,” she says. “We didn’t have a lot of access to resources or support, especially in the South Asian and Black communities, so a lot of us had to figure it out on our own. We’ve created in our homes and in community spaces, and a lot of it has been very makeshift, but there are a lot of like-minded folks who want to see our community flourish and try to make those spaces available for us.”

Now having established herself as a professional artist, Rai is part of the next generation aiming to offer that support as both the co-founder of the Kollective, a BIPOC creative agency dedicated to helping rising artists and small businesses, and as one of the newly named ambassadors for the Brampton Arts Organization (BAO). Relaunched last month, BAO provides resources and programming to the city’s creators and has teamed up with ambassadors like Rai, poet Rupi Kaur, filmmaker Director X and hip-hop artist Haviah Mighty to connect with the arts community.

For her part, Rai says Brampton is “the foundation for a lot of [her] work,” and often films at local settings. But when she’s not working, she enjoys interacting with her community, taking in other art and eating at some of the city’s diverse restaurants. Here are just a few of her favourite spots.

For art appreciation: Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (9 Wellington St. E.)

Also known as PAMA, this modern, community-driven space is dedicated to the diverse culture and history of the Peel region. Although the archives and part of the museum are currently closed for renovations, several multi-use spaces remain open, where you can find exhibitions (like “We Are Hockey,” which explores the history of racial inequality and people of colour in the sport), workshops, and even occasional marketplaces for goods from local artisans and small businesses. Rai’s favourite time to visit is in April, when the gallery celebrates Sikh Heritage Month with a variety of programming.

For an occasion-worthy meal: Antica Osteria (3088 Mayfield Rd.)

At this family-run Italian restaurant, “you just know someone’s mom is cooking in the back — the food is so rich and they give you great portions,” says Rai. Enjoy authentic Italian dishes like veal piccata and spaghetti Bolognese with grass-fed Ontario beef in an intimate atmosphere. “It’s the type of place you could go on a romantic date, or to celebrate a birthday or any special occasion,” she says.

For the talent shows: The Rose Brampton (1 Theatre Ln.)

Rai holds a fondness for the Rose because the theatre has often provided space for Brampton’s local arts community to hold concerts, speaking engagements and other events, and it’s a beautiful place to catch national and international talent. (This month, for example, Canadian multidisciplinary artist Vivek Shraya brings her one-person show “How to Fail as a Popstar” to the stage.) “The theatre is growing more and more and is really stepping up to make things a lot more accessible to artists,” says Rai.