Where to eat in Florida: From Michelin-starred restaurants to local gems, I dined my way across Miami, Tampa and Orlando

The food was a version of a meal I’ve had dozens of times before, but better: anchovy-forward Caesar salad, assembled tableside, with Parmesan crisps; and rib-eye, tender and well-seasoned, accompanied by creamed spinach and equally creamy mashed potatoes.

We moved onto Tampa, a formerly sleepy city best known for Busch Gardens and now one of America’s hottest housing markets. (“Miami is vice, Orlando is mice, Tampa is nice,” a rep from Visit Tampa Bay told me.) The city is now brimming with new condos, craft breweries, shipping container food courts and multi-use coworking spaces.

Our first dinner was at Bern’s (old Tampa), and the next was at Rooster & the Till (new Tampa), a Bib Gourmand selection with exposed duct work, an open kitchen and the persistent hum of loud chatter. The standout dishes were inventive and tasty, including cobia collar, described by a server as “fish chicken wings,” coated in nuoc cham (sugar, lime and fish sauce) and laced with Thai chilies, crispy on the outside and tender inside.

At a craft brewery on the edge of the Hillsborough River, the Michelin-recommended Ulele, we sampled “native-inspired foods,” including grilled oysters loaded with Parmesan and butter, deep-fried okra with a hint of citrus, and fluffy alligator hush puppies.

Our final stop, Orlando, was hit by Hurricane Fiona, but there were few signs of damage in the villagelike Winter Park neighbourhood, full of outdoor cafés, small boutiques and a bustling weekend farmers’ market.

At the Ravenous Pig, a Bib Gourmand selection, the beer garden was brimming with young families, with a dog and/or baby under almost every table. I sampled S’mores French Toast, made of fluffy brioche with a crunchy cinnamon-sugar crust, accompanied by scorched puddles of soft marshmallow and a semi-sweet chocolate mousse — an excessive but delicious take on American comfort food.

We had perhaps our most Michelin meal at Capa, a one-Michelin-starred Mediterranean steak house at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort: flawless Wagyu topped with caviar and truffle crema; sticky honeyed eggplant with queso fresco, the eggplant a near-custard inside a tempura shell; crispy octopus both meaty but light; and tuna crudo, in a pool of truffle avocado puree with a mango and microgreens salad, acidic and smooth.

There were literal fireworks at Capa — we saw the Magic Kingdom’s evening show from the balcony — but this is not the meal that stands out most when I recall my trip.

Instead, I think about Bern’s in Tampa, when I was full to the point of lethargy, slumped in my red velvet-covered chair, and it still wasn’t over. I was shepherded upstairs to Bern’s 258-seat “dessert room,” which took seven years to build and is divided into private areas with large windows constructed out of old wine barrels.

Soon, the table was covered in desserts: giant sundaes with macadamia ice cream doused in chocolate sauce; banana cheese pie, a Bern’s classic; the “King Midas,” a spiced carrot and pecan cake topped with cream-cheese frosting. Flaming bananas Foster was prepared tableside. Somewhere, a pianist enthusiastically played the theme song from “Cheers.”

It was an absurd amount of food. It was hard to stop eating. The windows made me feel like I was in a gondola. The whole experience was playful — and completely over the top, to the point of being funny. It was like no other Michelin Guide place I’d ever been in my life. In other words, I felt like I was in Florida.

Sarah Treleaven travelled as a guest of Visit Florida, which did not review or approve this article.