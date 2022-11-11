Six places inCanada just landed on a global list of heritage sites — here’s where to find them

World wonders

Six Canadian sites are on the list of the first 100 Geological Heritage Sites, a new designation by UNESCO and the International Union of Geological Sciences. The distinction recognizes natural locations critical to shaping our scientific understanding of the Earth and its history, including Nova Scotia’s Joggins Fossil Cliffs (the world’s most complete fossil record of the earliest known reptiles), Alberta’s Dinosaur Provincial Park (home to the greatest concentration of Late Cretaceous dinosaur fossils on Earth) and Newfoundland’s Gros Morne National Park (whose dramatic landscape informs our knowledge of plate tectonics). Also on the list: Quebec’s Eo-Archean Nuvvuagittuk Greenstone Belt, B.C.’s Burgess Shale and Newfoundland’s Mistaken Point.

Opening in Old Montreal

Canada’s first Hyatt Centric Hotel will open its doors on Nov. 29, in a particularly prime location: The 177-room Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal (621 rue Notre-Dame E.) is steps from Place Jacques-Cartier in Old Montreal. Locally designed furnishings pay homage to its surroundings, with metal arches and wood panelling in the lobby inspired by the nearby Jacques Cartier Bridge. Renowned Montreal hospitality group Burgundy Lion is behind the on-site restaurant, which will serve up Quebec-British fusion food. Book by Nov. 30 for up to 20 per cent off stays through Apr. 30.

Toronto Pearson’s new “express” line

There’s nothing more annoying than arriving super early at the airport but still running to catch your plane thanks to a jam-packed security line. In an effort to help speed up the process, Toronto Pearson has introduced a new, free tool: International and domestic travellers can now reserve a timed slot at security up to 72 hours in advance, using YYZ Express on torontopearson.com. Appointments can be booked for Terminal 1’s D Gates security from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at Terminal 3’s B and C Gates from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The number of available time slots is limited.

FIFA fever

FIFA World Cup fever has taken over Qatar, which is expected to host an estimated one million soccer fans from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. The event has transformed the country, with countless restaurants, beach clubs and attractions opening to coincide with kickoff. In and near Doha, new attractions include Lusail Boulevard, a shopping precinct billed as the Champs-Élysées of the Middle East, while new accommodations include a Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha, which will share one architecturally stunning crescent-shaped building inspired by the crossed scimitars of the Qatari seal. Finally, after a yearlong refurbishment, the Museum of Islamic Art — home to 1,000 objects from three continents, spanning 1,400 years — is once again open to visitors.